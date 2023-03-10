‘Incomparable’ fortune teller Mystic Meg dies at age of 80

Astrologer and clairvoyant whose very name had entered English lexicon was synonymous with The Sun tabloid newspaper

Mystic Meg with Frank Bruno and Bob Monkhouse celebrating the 100th jackpot draw for the National Lottery with past winners in 1996 — © PA

The “brilliant and incomparable” astrologer and clairvoyant Mystic Meg has died at 80 after a short illness.

She passed away at 3.45am on Thursday after being admitted to St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, last month.

Despite her fame she lived alone in a three-bedroom flat in Notting Hill, which she shared with her seven cats.

Sun editor Victoria Newton said: “This is devastating news. We have lost an icon. Our brilliant and incomparable Meg was synonymous with The Sun.

“She was a true professional whose guidance helped our readers daily — our postbag bears testament to this.

“One of my favourite memories of Meg is when all The Spice Girls came to the office, just as they were riding high at number one. We planned a tour for them but all they wanted to do was meet Mystic Meg! You know you’re a true icon when the only person Victoria Beckham is interested in is you. Farewell Meg.”

Her agent of 34 years Dave Shapland said: “Without any question, she was Britain’s most famous astrologer by a million miles.

“Nobody came close to Meg in that respect. She was followed by millions in this country and also around the world.

“She even became part of the English language. If a politician, somebody from showbiz or ordinary people in the street are asked a tricky question, they will say: ‘Who do you think I am, Mystic Meg?’.

“It shows what an impact she made.”

Spoon-bending psychic Uri Geller sent her “much love and positive energy” as he paid tribute on Twitter.

Mystic Meg with Frank Bruno and Bob Monkhouse celebrating the 100th jackpot draw for the National Lottery with past winners in 1996 — © PA

Alongside a photo of the pair, Geller wrote: “Ah #MysticMeg has passed. So identifiable by name and image, the quintessential fortune teller who brought mystery and mystique to millions of believers.

“She defied the dreary sceptics, as did her fans. Much love and positive energy, Meg, on your onward journey.”

Born Margaret Lake in Lancashire in 1942, she read English at the University of Leeds before joining the News of the World as a sub-editor, becoming the paper’s regular astrologer in the 1980s.

But she shot to fame in the 1990s with her weekly National Lottery predictions on BBC One.

Her segment, Mystic Meg Predicts, would see her attempt to predict facts about the future winner.

Her regular spot was dropped by the BBC in a programme shake-up in 1997 but the following year she made a comeback for a sketch alongside presenter Bradley Walsh.

In the sketch Walsh’s brother Del, who runs a market stall, tries to convince Meg of his own fortune-telling method — frying sausages.

She also pioneered phone-in horoscopes, and launched a dedicated phone line in 1989 that broke BT records.

Alongside a regular column in The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World, she released several books, including Mystic Meg’s Astrolife and Mystic Meg’s Lucky Numbers For Love, Life And The Lottery.

She was taught astrology by her grandmother, and was born on July 27, 1942 in Accrington, making her star sign Leo.

A previous Lotto rollover winner credited Mystic Meg with prompting her to check her ticket, which she had hidden in a biscuit tin next to her bed.

After mother-of-four Mary Jones from Gwynedd, North Wales, won £9.3 million in 2004 she said: “I read Mystic Meg in The Sun and it said don’t forget to check your lottery ticket. I couldn’t believe it when I realised it had come true.”

Her horoscopes and psychic messages captured the imagination of the public, who frequently wrote to her.

Angry Manchester United fans got in touch with her after she predicted their team would lose to Everton in the FA Cup final in 1995. The Toffees won 1-0.

© The Independent