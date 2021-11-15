International gang that robbed Christine and Frank Lampard jailed

Christine Lampard and husband Frank were among a number of celebrities targeted by the international gang.

Three members of an international gang that stole £26m of cash, jewellery and gems from celebrities including Christine and Frank Lampard have been jailed.

The PA news agency report that Italian nationals Jugoslav Jovanovic (24), Alessandro Maltese (45) and Alessandro Donati (44) were responsible for three raids in west London over 13 days in December 2019.

The former Chelsea manager and player Frank Lampard (43) and his television presenter wife Christine (42) were targeted along with the late Leicester City FC owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha as well as the socialite Tamara Ecclestone.

Ms Ecclestone (37) is the daughter of the ex-Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone and was on holiday with her husband and daughter in Lapland at the time.

The thieves took hundreds of items of jewellery, cash and precious stones worth £25m in what is believed to be the UK’s biggest ever domestic robbery.

The Lampards had around £60,000 in watches and jewellery stolen while they were away from their Chelsea property on December 1.

Mr Srivaddhanaprabha’s Knightsbridge home was targeted on December 10.

His family had converted the property into a shrine after he died in a helicopter crash shortly after take-off from the King Power Stadium in October 2018.

The burglars stole over £1m in property including a TAG Heuer watch the victim was wearing before he left for Leicester that day.

The burglars had even swigged from a £500 bottle of Cristal champagne as they carried out the raid.

A bizarre detail also saw Maltese steal a packet of chewing gum from a kiosk at Victoria station on the way to the £25m burglary.

Jovanovic and his uncle Vukovic were then later seen on CCTV in Harrods department store spending thousands of pounds on luxury goods.

Police said it is believed the gang carried out similar raids against other high-profile victims across Europe, with plans to target other UK celebrities in the future.

The identities of other potential victims has not been revealed, with police reporting the thieves had carried out numerous reconnaissance missions and dummy runs.

The three gang members were extradited from Italy and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burglary between November 29 and December 18, in 2019.

Jovanovic also admitted conspiracy to commit money laundering between December 10, 2019 and January 31 last year, as well as one count of attempting to convert criminal property.

He was jailed for 11 years on Monday, with Maltese and Donati each sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison.