Irish journalist Shaunagh Connaire lands George and Amal Clooney Foundation post

Emmy-nominated Irish journalist Shaunagh Connaire is to take up a major new role at the George and Amal Clooney Foundation as director of communications and media.

The co-founders of the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ), human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney and her husband, Hollywood A-list actor George Clooney, welcomed Ms Connaire on board.

In a statement, the couple said: “Shaunagh’s extraordinary work as a journalist and a filmmaker reporting on the very issues CFJ cares about and her commitment to bringing a voice to the voiceless, means she is uniquely placed to lead our new communications and media team. We are thrilled to have Shaunagh as director of communications at CFJ.”

Longford native Shaunagh (36), who now lives in New York, has worked for the Financial Times and has reported and produced for Channel 4, BBC and PBS. Her frontline work has included reporting live from the Ebola zone in Sierra Leone and the refugee crisis in the Middle East. She has also operated undercover in China to uncover human rights abuses against the LGBTQ community.

Announcing the news, Ms Connaire tweeted: “I’ll be reporting directly to Amal and George and working with a brilliant team who pursue justice through accountability and represent some of the most vulnerable people around the world.

“This job is nothing short of a privilege for me.”

In a comment piece for the Irish Independent last year, Ms Connaire spoke of the motherhood penalty and other challenges faced by many women journalists.

Having worked as a foreign correspondent, she had to decide between her career and motherhood.

“In the UK, where I had worked for the BBC and on Channel 4’s acclaimed Unreported World for 10 years, the majority of foreign news journalists are contract workers.

“But, when I wanted to start a family, the prospect of being without work while pregnant and postpartum was unthinkable.”

Ms Connaire found out she was pregnant five days after returning from Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras.

“I certainly would have thought twice about journeying into a hostile environment and Zika zone if I’d known,” she said.

“Being a mother and doing that job shouldn’t be mutually exclusive. I found that other leading female journalists had also faced some type of motherhood penalty.

"However, it’s far from the only challenge women face in this industry.”