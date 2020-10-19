Irish 'Oscars' go virtual: Neeson sounds optimistic note on industry's big night

The Irish Film and Television Awards were staged like never before last night - virtually and without the usual pizazz - but stars Martin Scorsese, Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones helped inject silver screen style into proceedings.

The Iftas were held online this year for the first time in their 17-year history.

And despite the lack of red carpet allure and the obligatory stage speeches, the magic of the night was not lost.

Ordinary Love won Best Film 2020 and Black '47 received a gong for Best Film 2019. Both awards were presented remotely by US director Scorsese.

Scorsese told viewers: "There's something about Ireland and Irish storytelling that is universal, that connects with everyone in the world. John Ford knew that, and I know that."

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor was awarded Best Actor in the Film category. He accepted the award from his sofa with his actress wife Claire Cox and their children.

Vaughan-Lawlor said: "Thank you to Ifta for all the work they've done for the industry during the lockdown. I'm very proud to be a member."

The actor won for his role in Mark O'Halloran's heavy-hitting Irish drama Rialto, and he made sure not to leave the screenwriter out while accepting his gong.

Organisers did their best to entertain in the age of the 'new normal', and host Deirdre O'Kane was the consummate professional. She wore a beautiful ivory suit and managed to pull off a laidback yet elegant style.

Ballymena's Liam Neeson told the industry virtually that while he realised the arts were "going through hard times, cruel times… we will get through it, we must get through it".

Andrew Scott, who won Best Actor in a Drama for his role in Black Mirror: Smithereens, received his award from a scenic beach in Dubrovnik.

Laura Lynott claimed two awards for Best Actress (Film), for 2019's Wild Rose, and Best Supporting Actress (Drama) for Chernobyl.