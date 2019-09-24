Iron Maiden and Capaldi are bound for Belfast's Belsonic

Lewis Capaldi will return to Northern Ireland next year to headline a huge outdoor concert in Belfast.

The Scottish singer-songwriter will perform at Belsonic in Ormeau Park on Sunday, June 21 for what will be his largest show in the city to date.

His debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, spent six weeks at number one and is currently the second highest selling album of the year in the UK.

In November, Capaldi will play a sold out gig at the Ulster Hall followed by two nights at Dublin's 3Arena next March.

Capaldi will be joined on the Belsonic bill by Iron Maiden, who will headline on Monday, June 15 for what will be one of only two homecoming UK festival shows in 2020.

One of the most influential metal bands of all time, Maiden has spent the summer on a critically acclaimed Legacy Of The Beast North American tour.

Vocalist Bruce Dickinson said: "It's great to be returning to Belfast, this time for a festival date, and we will certainly go to town and add a few extra items to the show."

Tickets for both gigs go on sale this Friday at 9am from Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.ie