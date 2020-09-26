It's the end of an era as John Rosborough steps down from Downtown Radio and one of NI's longest running music shows
Linda Stewart
When I ask if Take It Easy is Northern Ireland's longest running commercial radio programme, John Rosborough is quick to correct me, pointing out that Downtown Radio colleague Big T holds the honours having broadcast his country music show since the day the station launched back in 1976.