ITV offers first glimpse of upcoming Big Brother revival

AJ Odudu and Will Best behind the scenes at the filming of the new Big Brother promo (ITV)

A first look at AJ Odudu and Will Best as the new hosts of ITV’s revival of Big Brother has been released.

The teaser, which sees the pair laughing while sat behind the scenes with what appears to be a Big Brother trailer in the background, comes ahead of the first advert for the much-anticipated series.

On Friday, the first promo will air during the Rugby World Cup on ITV1 featuring Odudu and Best, in the lead-up to the series launching in October on ITV2 and ITVX.

The hosting duo will follow in the footsteps of Davina McCall, Emma Willis and Brian Dowling, who all presented the popular programme during its 18-year reign on British TV, before it was axed in 2018 amid a ratings slump.

The programme, which sees housemates live together in a custom-built home for weeks without access to the outside world in a bid to win a cash prize, started in 2000 on Channel 4 before Channel 5 took over in 2011.

ITV announced in August that the programme would be returning on ITV2 and streaming service ITVX, with its famous house featuring a “contemporary new look”.

Big Brother returns to ITV2 and ITVX in October.