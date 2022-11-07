‘I’ve been through hell’: Eamonn Holmes talks about his horror fall which could keep him off TV until New Year

Eamonn Holmes has said he has “been through hell” following a fall at his home – but insisted he is “getting better.”

In an interview with GB News, the Belfast-born presenter said the past few weeks have been “hellish” after he tumbled down the stairs last month.

The accident left him with a fractured shoulder, meaning he may not be able to return to his programme until the New Year.

Holmes said: "It was a massive setback and means I'm going to need to take some extra time off to get myself better.

"It's been a hellish few weeks. But day by day I'm improving and I am remaining positive and trying to look on the bright side.

"I can't say a big enough thank you to everyone who has sent me lovely messages, they've really cheered me up and kept me going.

"One thing I've noticed is just how many other people out there are suffering from chronic pain, and I am determined to keep speaking up on their behalf"

During the GB News interview, Holmes insisted he will make his return to news presenting as soon as possible.

“I can't wait to get back to work at GB News and do what I love most, presenting the news and discussing the issues of the day alongside Isabel with our wonderful viewers and listeners," he added.

He also paid tribute to the medical team who helped him in his recovery.

Holmes also underwent a previously scheduled back operation in October after years of chronic pain.

“Also, I really must say a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nursing staff who have been looking after me. They all are amazing. God bless,” he added.

Prior to his fall, he told GB News he had “stumbled a few times” during his recovery, with his leg giving way.

"It was humiliating for me. You took me through that crowd, forever and ever and ever, I stumbled a few times, and my leg gave way a few times and after that I was very humiliated really and I was humbled but you didn't make any issue of it,” he previously said.

His co-host, Isabel Webster, who has been joined by a series of stand-in presenters while she awaits Holmes’ return to the screen, says she knows the “audience misses him”

"It has been heartbreaking to see him in so much pain. Eamonn has had such a run of bad luck, and to suffer in the way he has been,” she said.

“But I also know how hard he is working to get back to his best. I can’t wait to see him return, fighting fit, and back where he belongs - sitting alongside me on GB News.”