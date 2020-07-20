I've been with baby Patricia 24 hours a day, says Christine Lampard, but now it's back to the TV studio

Christine Lampard said lockdown has meant she has been "100% her world" for one-year-old daughter Patricia.

The Loose Women star said the little one would even tell her father, Frank Lampard, "Mummy is not talking to you," as the pair have spent so much time together during the coronavirus crisis.

Christine, who is from Newtownards, will step in presenting ITV's Lorraine for two stints over the summer while Lorraine Kelly is on holiday but said she is not concerned her one-year-old daughter will miss her too much.

She said: "I am 100% her world because I've been with her 24 hours a day. Frank actually being at home for a big chunk at the beginning of lockdown was fantastic, as much as it was for the awful reasons we were there.

"It was just lovely. Patricia is like, 'I've got mummy, and mummy is not talking to you, she just deals with me'. That's what her little life is at the minute. But funnily enough when we finally got to see my family this week, she went crazy for them.

"I don't think Patricia will worry about me doing Lorraine every day. The timings mean I will only really miss her breakfast, which Frank will do, but I will be back early and I'll still be able to put her down for her nap and spend the rest of the day with her and put her to bed in the night time.

"I don't think she will miss me that much, thankfully. She's at that age when it's still very manageable as there's no having to drop her off at school."

Frank and Christine

While filming in the studio has changed because of new safety guidelines, Lampard said Loose Women has prepared her for the adjustment.

She said: "I have been lucky because I've been on Loose Women throughout all of this.

"Obviously, we've had a couple of women in the studio and we've had one of our women at home and all of our guests are 'down the line' [on video calls].

"It's strange and I'm sure it's the same for everyone in this mad set up, you just adapt and actually you adapt very quickly. I like having guests in the studio and being able to have a chat before you go on air, that's part of it for me. But the fact that we can talk to people, it's actually fascinating seeing them in their own environments."

Lampard said the pandemic has made her appreciative of the "little things," adding: "Thankfully we've not been ill but some really good friends of ours have been. A good friend lost a father-in-law and one of my sister's best friends lost her grandmother and her mother had it too and fortunately survived.

"We all know people who have been affected. I've been in touch with Kate Garraway [whose husband Derek Draper is still in hospital] through this.

"I mean, what a year she's had. She started off in the jungle, which was a remarkable experience, with Derek being so much involved and her children being in the middle of it and then to hear she is going through this nightmare along with so many thousands of families, it's just awful.

"We all love Kate. She's one of my favourite people in telly.

"It's been so dreadful but so wonderful to have her back on the telly and hopefully for her too to have a little bit of normality."

Lampard will host Lorraine from July 20 to August 7 and again from August 24 to September 1, while Andi Peters will step in from August 10 to August 21.