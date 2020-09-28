I've had too much chocolate over lockdown, says Daniel O'Donnell

Daniel O'Donnell had to put the brakes on his music tour this year, but the crooner has been piling on the pounds as he and wife Majella embrace life together in lockdown.

"Somebody asked me one day if lockdown has caused Majella and me to fight, and I said, 'Sure we were fighting before lockdown - it's not lockdown that's causing us to fight'," he laughs.

"We get on well Majella and I. We don't have any cause to argue, but that doesn't mean we don't disagree."

And although cabin fever may have set in for many, Daniel (58) explained that this wasn't the case for him whatsoever.

"I hadn't spent as much time at home in 40 years since I left school, and I have to say I enjoyed the time.

"Where we're living is fantastic, because it's in such a lovely area of Donegal, and we have a fairly good bit of ground around the house, so we started setting things, moving trees and then watching everything grow," he said.

However, one thing the hitmaker did fall victim to was overindulging - and his sweet tooth didn't help.

"I've put on weight recently," he said. "I eat a lot of things I shouldn't. I would say I've a good 10 pounds on, and I could nearly do with being a stone lighter.

"It's been creeping up over a period. We can't blame everything on lockdown.

"I suppose I'm eating stuff I wouldn't ordinarily eat, and then not doing as much running about as I'd normally do. I'm not a great exercise fan unfortunately, and I keep saying maybe tomorrow, but tomorrow never comes. I don't exercise at all.

"I love sweet stuff - especially a bar of Cadbury's - it's my favourite. You know what I really love though is Guylian chocolates which are shaped like shells… well I could sit and eat a whole box of them one after another."