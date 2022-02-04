James Blunt admits mixing up Belfast with Dublin on stage one of ‘most embarrassing moments’ of career

James Blunt has admitted mixing up Belfast with Dublin on stage was one of the most embarrassing moments of his career.

The Same Mistake crooner (47) said it was particularly mortifying as he is an ex-soldier – in an incident which led to his keyboard player shouting at him during the gig.

Blunt said in an interview on Friday on BBC Breakfast that he now gets his tour manager to tell him which city he is in and has the name of it printed at the top of his set lists.

BBC Breakfast host Charlie Stayt asked him after the admission: “You’ve arrived in a city, gone on stage and said, ‘Hello…’ and you’ve said the wrong place?”

Blunt replied: “Yeah, I did, in Belfast.

“I said, ‘It’s great to be here in Dublin,’ which, as an ex-soldier is probably the wrong mistake to make.

“My keyboard player was shouting at me, ‘We’re not in Dublin,’ and he was shouting.”

Blunt added the audience at the gig thought it was one of his famous ironic jokes he uses on Twitter to hit back at trolls who despise his singing.

He said: “I think the audience thought it was a very badly delivered joke – I hope it came across that way.”

Stayt’s co-host Naga Munchetty said: “Ouch, I’m grimacing for you.”

Blunt did not specify what date the gig took place.

He was committed to serve a minimum of four years in the armed forces after being sponsored through university on an Army bursary.

Blunt also admitted in the interview to having plastic surgery “little and often”.

The chat also turned cringeworthy when Munchetty refused to believe multi-millionaire Blunt used Ubers and slept with his crew on his tour bus.

The singer said his motto was to get regular cosmetic work so it wouldn’t be too obvious – and insisted it was not one of his famous ironic jokes.

He made the plastic surgery admission when Stayt quizzed him on his youthful looks.

Stayt said after a montage of Blunt’s music videos was played: “You appear to be getting younger – can I reflect on that for a moment?

“Looking at that video a moment ago, and looking at you now – what’s going on?”

You’re Beautiful singer Blunt confessed: “I think with plastic surgery, little and often is the technique I’d advise.”

Stayt replied: “As you well know, people will think that’s a double bluff.”

Blunt admitted: “It’s not, no.”

And after an uncomfortable silence, Blunt added: “I just… I don’t know where to go from here.”

Stayt said: “We’ll stop right here”, before his co-host Naga Munchetty said his remarks were typical of Blunt’s sarcastic humour he deploys against trolls on Twitter.

Fan forums online dedicated to Blunt are filled with questions about whether he has had plastic surgery, with one titled: ‘What is up with James Blunt’s face?’

The singer has joked on Twitter before about having plastic surgery but the BBC Breakfast chat seems to be the first time he has confirmed the rumours it is the secret of his baby face without humour.

He has previously advised online to have “little and often” plastic surgery procedures.

Blunt has also joked there are “so many things I’d like to change about myself” – including his height.

He said: “I’m working on a few extensions here and there to be the person I truly want to be. So in a few years I should be 5ft 10in, rather than the 5ft 8in I am now.”

Blunt said about going back on tour and sleeping on his bus: “There is no best bunk, they’re all the same… where is my bunk? Is that what you’re asking? Dodgy question.”

Munchetty replied: “Why? I’m not going to seek it put, don’t worry, you’re safe.”

Blunt said: “There’s 16 bunks I’m on one of the bottom ones.”

Munchetty persisted with her bizarre line of questioning, adding: “Is it in the corner of the bus? Your own private corner?”

A bemused-looking Blunt said: “I’m just in a corridor.”

Munchetty later asked: “Is your big tour bus outside?”

When Blunt said yes, and added he was going to get back to his hotel by Uber, she said: “No you’re not! You’re gong to call an Uber? James Blunt? You don’t a have a car?”

Blunt said: “Yes. I use a different name for the Uber.”

Munchetty said: “They know it’s you though” – despite it being unlikely considering Uber’s army of drivers.

Blunt started the chat by confirming his father Charles was still doing well after a cousin also called Charles Blunt donated a kidney to save the singer’s father’s life.

He also admitted he thought his record company were ringing to sack him before they told him they wanted him to release a greatest hits album.

Blunt, who is currently touring his greatest hits show around the UK, said: “When my record company called me and said, ‘Your album deal is over – you’ve put out six records, maybe it’s time to put out a greatest hits… I really thought they might be firing me.

“But the bad news for the nation is they’ve signed me for a new record deal, so the agony continues.”