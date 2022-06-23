James Bond star Pierce Brosnan spotted enjoying lunch at Co Down restaurant

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has swapped Hollywood in California for our own Holywood Co Down, after stopping in to a local restaurant for lunch.

The Irish born actor, who starred as 007 in four of the franchise’s movies between 1995 and 2002, was pictured in Fontana in the town.

Posting on Instagram, the restaurant captioned the photo: “It’s not everyday James Bond pops in for lunch.”

It’s not entirely surprising the 69-year-old might be enjoying some of the local spots given his latest project sees him playing a Northern Irish World War II veteran in the upcoming film The Last Rifleman.

The film, which is currently in pre-production with scenes filmed in Northern Ireland, sees Brosnan playing Artie Crawford, a veteran living in a care home in Northern Ireland who has just lost his wife.

The Last Rifleman is inspired by WWII veteran Bernard Jordan who, at 89-years-old, sneaked out of his care home in East Sussex, got on a ferry to France and made his way to Normandy for the 70th anniversary commemorations of the D-Day landings in June 2014.

The film written by Kevin Fitzpatrick and supported by Northern Ireland Screen does not yet have a release date.