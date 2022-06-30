James Nesbitt returns to old summer job at the north coast’s famous Big Dipper

Northern Ireland actor James Nesbitt took time out from filming recently to enjoy some downtime on the famous Big Dipper at Curry’s Fun Park in Portrush – where he spent many summers before his thriving acting career working as the “brake man”.

The theme park posted images of the actor with new owner Jacqueline Curry on Facebook.

They shared in a post that the Bloodlands star said that working as a “brake man on the Big Dipper was his favourite ever job.”

“Jimmy remarked that the Dipper seemed an awful lot faster than what he remembered.

“Paying his first visit to the fun park in Portrush since the Curry family took charge, Jimmy remarked at how great it was to see the building brighter than ever and buzzing with atmosphere with visitors loving the new rides and lots of their old favourites.

“Chatting to new owner Jacqueline Curry it turns out that there is certainly a position for him if he fancies returning to his old job on the Dipper.

“After posing for endless photos with fans Jimmy wished the Curry family continued success but took “Cold Feet” when invited on the all new white knuckle ride “The Beast”.

Nesbitt returns to our TV screens this Sunday in a gripping new star-studded Channel 4 drama called Suspect. The 57-year-old plays veteran detective Danny Frater who turns up at a hospital mortuary for a routine ID check, only to discover the deceased girl is his estranged daughter.

Suspect kicks off with a double bill at 9pm and 9.30pm on Sunday and double episodes will air every night, concluding on Wednesday. Each episode is a two-hander featuring Nesbitt and another lead actor, and the starry cast includes Richard E Grant, Ben Miller, Joely Richardson, Sam Heughan and Niamh Algar.