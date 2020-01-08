James Nesbitt spotted filming new show Bloodlands in Belfast

James Nesbitt films on Pilot Street for the new BBC series Bloodlands on January 8th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Coleraine actor James Nesbitt has been spotted filming his new show in Belfast.

Bloodlands, which is based in Northern Ireland, follows police detective Tom Brannick (Nesbitt) and his hunt for a legendary assassin.

The show kicks off with a possible suicide note being pulled out of Strangford Lough, which Brannick quickly connects to an infamous cold case with huge personal significance.

Nesbitt was pictured filming the show on Belfast's Pilot Street on Wednesday.

The show also stars Irish actress Charlene McKenna, who appeared in the BBC series Ripper Street, and veteran Belfast actor Ian McElhinney.

Announcing news of the show in November, Nesbitt praised the growing film and TV industry in Northern Ireland.

“It’s great to be back making a drama in and about Northern Ireland, which now has a film and television industry as good as any in the world," he said.

"We have compelling scripts from a brilliant young writer who was raised in Co Down. I can’t wait to start.”

The drama, written by Chris Brandon, is produced by newly formed Hat Trick Mercurio Television Ltd (HTM Television), a new UK production company co-owned by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio and Hat Trick Productions.

Mercurio said: “It's been incredibly rewarding to discover Chris Brandon's work and to witness the development of an outstanding new voice in contemporary television thriller writing, added to which everyone at HTM Television is honoured an actor of James Nesbitt's brilliance will star in our debut production.”