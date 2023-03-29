James Nesbitt’s film and TV vehicle hire company report rising assets

James Nesbitt and Katy Gleadhill (Credit: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Walpole) — © Dave Benett/Getty Images for Wal

The TV and film vehicle hire company co-owned by actor James Nesbitt has reported a jump in net assets from £1.9m to £2.4m.

G&H Film and Television Services, based in Holywood, hires out specialised vehicles and equipment to movie sets and TV productions.

The unaudited financial statements for the year to June 2022, show there was a fall of £1.1m in the amount owed to it by debtors, from £1.9m to £0.8m.

However, there was also a 10-fold increase in the amount of cash at bank and in hand for the company, rising from £29,152 to £330,770.

The average number of employees at the company over the year was 12. However, the company also recruits workers on a short-term basis according to demand from the film and TV industry.

Shareholders' funds were up from £1.9m to £2.4m at the business, which is based on Church Road in Holywood.

It hires out facilities including costume/make-up vehicles, dining buses and four-wheel drive vehicles.

The business has two directors, Mr Nesbitt, who is from Coleraine, and his business partner Maurice Brown. Damian McGee is the company secretary.

Brown Cow Films, another company of which the actor is a director, has also filed accounts.

It reported a jump in net assets from £5.8m to £6.4m. It had just one employee, with the work of the company described at Companies House as “motion picture production activities”.

Mr Brown and Mr Nesbitt are also directors of a property company, Nesbro Ltd. However, a note at Companies House states that the company’s accounts are now more than a year overdue.

The accounts for the year to June 2021 had been due for filing by the end of March last year.

Nesbro Ltd last year submitted plans for a luxury hotel, brasserie and spa which will be located in Drumbeg outside Belfast, close to the Lagan Towpath.

Mr Nesbitt’s representative has been asked for comment.

Last week Mr Nesbitt was photographed in Monkstown on the set of a Christmas movie, Joy To The World, which is being made by Sky. It stars Mr Nesbitt and British actor Timothy Spall.

And earlier this month he was photographed at a football game in Coleraine and at The Cheltenham Festival.

It’s emerged that the actor is co-parenting the baby daughter of his long-term partner Katy Gleadhill, however, he is not the child’s biological father.

According to The Sun, James and Katy split up for a short time two years ago but have now reunited.

Mr Nesbitt already has two daughter Peggy and Mary — with his ex-wife Sonia.

The couple were married for 22 years before their split in 2013.

Mr Nesbitt’s roles on the small screen include killer dentist Colin Howell in TV drama The Secret, Adam Williams in hit ITV series Cold Feet and Tommy Murphy in BBC police drama Murphy's War.

And on the big screen, he’s had roles in films including The Hobbit, Waking Ned and Match Point.