Jamie Dornan addresses backlash over 'cringeworthy' celebrity cover of John Lennon’s Imagine

Jamie Dornan has responded to criticism of the star-studded cover of John Lennon’s Imagine he took part in last month.

Celebrities including Natalie Portman and Mark Ruffalo starred in the video, which was an attempt to lift spirits amid the coronavirus outbreak. It has been viewed more than nine million times on Instagram.

It was widely criticised for being "cringeworthy" and "out of touch", with many social media users pointing out that it would be more helpful for the wealthy celebrities to donate money for much-needed ventilators and PPE.

Speaking to Northern Ireland comedian Shane Todd on his podcast, Tea With Me, Dornan said he was not aware of the negative reaction initially because he is not on social media.

"But I was made aware quite quickly by some mates," he laughed.

The Northern Ireland actor was invited to take part early on in the lockdown process by Bridesmaids star Kristen Wiig and Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot.

"Kristen and I did a movie together last summer that’s meant to be coming out on July 31 but who knows what will happen. We got on brilliantly. I would do anything for her - that’s how highly I think of her. I was the biggest fan of her before anyway.

"She texted me saying, 'My friend Gal and I are trying to organise this thing to try and lift people’s spirits a wee bit. We just want you to sing a line of Imagine'.

"So I was like yeah, fine, of course I’ll do it. Sounds like a lovely thing to do... Then she texted me a couple of days later saying, ‘Sorry.’"

While he still hasn't read any of the feedback, the 37-year-old understood why there was so much backlash.

"I’ll tell you what the problem was," he said.

"I literally did mine in the toilet of my house. Quite clearly, some people had escaped to their second home.

"There’s too much acreage in the background, too many beautiful trees swaying in the background, clearly in front of an ocean, that sort of craic. I was quite aware of that whenever I was doing it, to make it normal."

He added: "I’ve never met Gal but everyone I know says she is lovely and all about being good and kind, and she’s trying to do a good and kind thing and I just got dragged along with it, but what’re you going to do?"

Dornan was speaking to Todd from isolation in his Cotswolds home where he lives with his wife Amelia Warner (37) and his three daughters, Dulcie (6), Elva (4) and one-year-old Alberta.

Holywood-born comic Todd, whose wife is expecting a baby, asked the Fifty Shades actor for some advice on fatherhood.

“I wish more people had told me how good it is," Dornan responded.

"So many people, as soon as you say you’re expecting, they say ‘say goodbye to sleep’ or ‘that’s your freedom gone’. It’s just harsh.

"By the way, a lot of that’s true, but the thing we are best at as human beings is adapting and you just go with it, it becomes your new normal."

He added: "It’s the best thing in the world. Have a few. I have three girls under seven and there’s times where you’re like, this is a f****** nightmare and you can’t be equipped. Nothing can prepare you for some of the situations you find yourself in."

You can listen to the full epsiode of Shane's podcast here