Jamie Dornan hands pancreatic cancer charity role over to Kyle Lafferty who lost sister to devastating disease

Passionate: The late Professor James Dornan, NIPANC President, with daughter Jess and son Jamie at the launch of the charity in 2018. Credit: Kevin Cooper/Photoline

A hectic film schedule and busy family life has led Jamie Dornan to step back from his role as patron of the Northern Ireland Pancreatic Cancer charity.

As pancreatic cancer awareness month ends on Tuesday, the Holywood star hands the baton over to football ace Kyle Lafferty.

Both men have lost someone close to them from pancreatic illness.

And as he relinquishes the role, Jamie Dornan called for people to be more aware of the symptoms of the disease.

Jamie, who stars in Kenneth Branagh’s new movie Belfast, was devastated to lose his mother Lorna to pancreatic cancer when he was a teenager.

His father, the eminent obstetrician Professor Jim Dornan passed away earlier this year from Covid. He was president of NIPANC, a position taken over just this month by consultant Tom Diamond.

Announcing his plans to hand the role of patron over to soccer ace Kyle Lafferty, Jamie said: “I am very proud of my association with NIPANC over the past three years and its cause will remain very close to my heart.

“In that time I have seen NIPANC grow into a strong Northern Ireland charity promoting awareness and supporting important local research into pancreatic cancer.

“I will continue to be a strong supporter but am stepping down as patron.

“Sadly, my hectic filming schedules and the importance that I attach to maintaining a normal family life in these difficult times mean that I am unable to give NIPANC the attention that I feel it deserves.”

He said he was glad to be able to play a part over the past three years: “I have been very happy to help raise awareness of pancreatic cancer, which remains a devastating illness, killing more than 250 people in Northern Ireland each year. But we need to do much more to raise awareness of symptoms and the importance of early intervention.

“The information materials and social media presence which NIPANC has developed, to inform and support those affected and their families, are a valuable resource.

“However much still needs to be done to increase public awareness of pancreatic cancer’s symptoms. I stand with NIPANC in taking this important work forward and will remain one of its greatest supporters.”

Northern Ireland footballer Kyle Lafferty, who is in Cyprus where he now plays for Anorthosis Famagusta, says he is happy to take over from Jamie as patron of the charity.

Kyle, who is second only to David Healy in scoring goals for Northern Ireland, also has a very personal reason for supporting NIPANC. His sister Sonia Lafferty was lost to a pancreatic disease a year ago.

Welcoming the challenges of his new role he said: “I know from my family’s own experience just how devastating it is to cope with losing a loved one to a pancreatic disease.

“I was very close to my sister, Sonia, who died just over a year ago, and know first-hand how helpless one feels when facing a loved one dying in pain.

“I can do nothing to turn back the clock for my sister Sonia. But by taking up the role of patron to NIPANC I can hopefully help other families who encounter pancreatic cancer and other pancreatic diseases.”

Kyle acknowledged that his new role would be a challenge: “Jamie Dornan set a high bar for future patrons!

“Like him I lost a loved one to a pancreatic disease and, like him, I am committed to working with NIPANC to give hope to future families facing these conditions.

“The charity has been set up by the families of those who have been terribly affected by pancreatic cancer and other pancreatic diseases to bring hope and better treatment to future families facing similar circumstances.

“By raising awareness of symptoms, promoting research and supporting affected families NIPANC can make a real difference going forward. My role as patron will to support their efforts and do what I can to assist them in making deaths from pancreatic disorders a thing of the past!”

Kyle said that Sonia’s illness had taken not just his sister but his best friend: “Sonia was my number one fan and she frequently said how proud I made her. But the truth is that all along I was the proud brother and miss her greatly.”

Paying tribute to Jamie Dornan’s role as the charity’s first patron, chairman Ivan McMinn, who is himself a pancreatic cancer survivor, said: “All of us in NIPANC have been grateful to Jamie for his staunch support in our initial years.

“His strong advocacy for our cause has helped NIPANC to reach many more people and his testimony of the impact of this cancer on his own family has been a powerful call for action! We wish Jamie well for the future and value his continuing support.”

NIPANC has marked the month of November with an awareness campaign #TimeMatters using iconic clocks throughout Northern Ireland.

Welcoming Kyle onboard he said: “What better way to conclude our #TimeMatters campaign to encourage people during World Pancreatic Cancer Month to understand the symptoms of the disease and seek early treatment and diagnosis than welcoming Kyle Lafferty on board.

“He and his family, like our outgoing patron Jamie Dornan have experienced first hand the devastating effects of pancreatic disease.

“Kyle is keen to take on this important role in memory of his sister Sonia.”