Jamie Dornan tells fans people of Belfast are ‘the best in the world’

Jude Hill (left) stars as Buddy and Jamie Dornan (right) stars as "Pa" in director Kenneth Branagh's Belfast. Photo: Rob Youngson / Focus Features

People from Belfast have been described at the best “in the world” by actor Jamie Dornan, who was speaking during an online question and answer session.

The Co Down star took part in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on the online forum Reddit in the wake of Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast picking up Best Screenplay during Sunday’s Golden Globes.

Dornan – who plays the character of Pa in Branagh’s onscreen love letter to the city – said Belfast is full of “proper characters”.

The 39-year-old, also known for his starring role in the Fifty Shades of Grey films, said people here are the “best people in the world” and had some useful advice for anyone visiting the city.

"Talk to people, get taxis and have interesting conversations. Every taxi driver in Belfast wants to talk. They're all proper characters,” he said.

"Also, bars, restaurants - everyone's willing to talk and share stories. The people make the place.

"When I go back to Belfast now, I go back to being a teenager, since I was teenager when I left.

"My favourite thing to do . . . my best friend and I, we fill his boot/trunk with footballs, frisbees, rugby balls, and we go to playing fields and we pretend we're kids and pretend our knees and backs aren't killing us.

"And playing golf. You should still be trying to do stuff you were doing as a teenager, even when you're older."

It’s been a busy time for Dornan recently, also appearing on television screens in the blockbuster BBC drama The Tourist on New Year’s Day.

The father-of-three received rave reviews for his role as a loner in the drama filmed in the Australian outback.

Recommending places for people to visit in Belfast during the AMA, he said some of his favourite spots are located in the Cathedral Quarter.

"So, there's a bar called Spaniard in the Cathedral Quarter of Belfast, but it's tiny, so you might find it hard to find a space on the weekend,” added Dornan.

"If you stumble across the street to The Cloth Ear you can also find a brilliant pint of Guinness.

"Botanic Gardens. It's very cool, opposite of the school I went to.

"Not only was that the venue for fights in school… but also I got to film some stuff there in the fall.

"I've also brought my family there. I have so many different memories for me. So significant for different reasons.

He added: “I was lucky that Pa resonated with me in so many different ways, and I'm from Belfast and come from a long lineage of people from Belfast, so the embodiment of what he is lives with me.”

While chatting to fans, Dornan also revealed his favourite movie to watch time and time again is Home Alone, while he revealed he is also up for taking on a taco eating challenge and will “try to set some world records”.

Naturally of course, he also revealed his favourite crisps: “Tayto cheese and onion. I do a Tayto smashie - white bread, loads of mayonnaise, slice of ham, and whole packet of Tayto cheese & onion. Favorite elevenses meal.”

Belfast is due in cinemas on January 21 and also stars Caitriona Balfe, Ciaran Hinds, Judi Dench, Colin Morgan and Jude Hill.