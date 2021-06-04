Jason Statham sees off competition from Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page to top hottest male celebrity poll

He is best known for playing tough anti-heroes in action films, but it seems Belfast audiences can’t get enough of Jason Statham.

The British actor, who starred in Guy Ritchie’s crime movies Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, has topped a poll as the celebrity people in the city would most like to wake up to.

Statham, who also appeared in several of the Fast and Furious films, beat breakout Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page, who came second, to the top spot.

Page, currently in Belfast to shoot Paramount’s Dungeons and Dragons movie, set pulses racing as the sexy Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, in the record-breaking Netflix period drama.

Statham proved most popular in Belfast, Cardiff, Newcastle and Sheffield in the survey, conducted by Jurys Inn.

He also took overall first place in the hunky males list, beating Page, Harry Styles, Gino D'Acampo and Prince Harry.

The most fanciable female celebrity in the poll was presenter Amanda Holden, followed by Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, TV chef Nigella Lawson, Kate Middleton and radio host Maya Jama.

Among the LGBTQ+ community, Kim Kardashian and Joe Wicks were the most fanciable celebrities.

Line of Duty’s Martin Compton also made the list, as did D'Acampo and Greg James, Clarke and Kim’s sister, Khloe.

While age may be just a number, it influences which celebrity people would most like to wake up alongside.

For millennials and gen Z, the hottest women were Meghan Markle, Jama, Clarke and Kim Kardashian, while the hottest men were Page, Styles and Prince Harry.

The 45-plus age group opted for Statham, Lawson and Holden. D'Acampo, Clarke and Compston also made this list.

The survey of 1,500 people was carried out after a Google search revealed that between January last year and March this year, searches about celebrity dreams increased by 154%.