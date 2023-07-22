Jeremy Clarkson warns that some of his cider might explode

Jeremy Clarkson has issued a warning to consumers who have bought his cider saying the drink could “explode”.

The 63-year-old presenter has garnered new fans through his popular show Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon Prime, which documents the workings of his 1,000-acre operation in the Cotswolds.

In a Twitter post, Clarkson wrote: “There’s been a massive cock up and as a result, there’s a very slim chance some of our Hawkstone CIDER bottles might, there’s no easy way of saying this, explode.

“If the cap has the code L3160, open it underwater, pour it away and get in touch for a refund.”

“Really sorry about this but on the upside, the beer is fine and still delicious. As is the cider, in bottles that are unaffected. Which is almost all of them.”

The drinks brand was launched in 2021, with its primary ingredients coming directly from Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm in Chipping Norton.

A post on Instagram from Hawkstone explained that the issue is due to “a small amount” of the cider “over fermenting”.

The brand also said: “Take a photo of the caps and we will send you a fresh batch or a refund.”

The latest series of Clarkson’s Amazon series sees the farm get new animals and crops and become involved in meetings with the local council over planning.

Clarkson, who purchased the farm in 2008 and started running it himself in 2019, has received a poor reaction from some villagers when he has sought to expand the business with a farm shop and restaurant.

A third series is set to chronicle another year at the farm.

Clarkson also co-hosts Amazon Prime TV series The Grand Tour with his former Top Gear co-presenters Richard Hammond and James May, along with presenting ITV gameshow Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?