Jill Scott and Joel Corry to take to the pitch for Soccer Aid

Former footballer Jill Scott, DJ Joel Corry and Bugzy Malone will join Soccer Aid to play for England.

Scott, 36, who triumphed along with the other Lionesses at last year’s Women’s Euros and won I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here in 2022 is making her debut at the celebrity charity football match.

She will become the first female player to captain Soccer Aid’s England team as Paddy McGuinness returns to the game as England’s designated celebrity goalkeeper and professional footballers Karen Carney, Jermain Defoe, Gary Cahill and Jack Wilshere join the line-up.

Joel Corry will join Soccer Aid for the celebrity charity football match. (Ian West/PA) — © Ian West

Scott, who is hoping to take the win for England for the first time since 2018, said: “The Euros, The Jungle and now Soccer Aid for UNICEF – it’s the holy trinity!

“I’ve won two of them, so just need Soccer Aid now to complete ‘The Treble’! I think of all three, this might be the one I’m most nervous about, though – just look at the names involved.”

Emma Hayes and Vicky McClure will co-manage the team as singer Tom Grennan, Olympic winner Sir Mo Farah, comedian Alex Brooker, former footballer and TV presenter Gary Neville, coach Paul Scholes, commentator Eni Aluko and YouTuber Chunkz return.

Corry said: “I’ve played some big gigs in my time – but this is going to be up there. I know the atmosphere at Old Trafford is going to be electric.”

They will face competition from runner Usain Bolt as captain, former striker Robbie Keane as coach, comedian Lee Mack, Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett and Love Island winner and presenter Kem Cetinay.Malone said: “Manchester – I’m coming home. Can’t believe Soccer Aid for UNICEF is in my hometown this summer – big vibes. I’m going to smash it but will need everyone to come out if we’re to beat Bolt.

“This might be a football match on the day – but the legacy we are creating for the world’s children is so much deeper. It’s massive.”

Bugzy Malone will return to his home of Manchester for the match. (Suzan Moore/PA) — © Suzan Moore

Last year, £15 million was raised during the match at London Stadium – where Soccer Aid World XI won 4-1 on penalties.

World XI is leading six to five wins over England since the charity match was co-founded by pop star Robbie Williams in 2006.

Soccer Aid raises money to help give children all over the world an early start full of play.The charity match is back to Manchester United’s Old Trafford on Sunday June 11.A family of four can attend the game for just £60 – buy your tickets at socceraid.org.uk/tickets.The live show on ITV1, STV and ITVX will be hosted by Dermot O’Leary.