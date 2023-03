Jimmy Carr’s Limerick father reportedly sues well-known comedian over joke that ‘crossed the line’

Comedian Jimmy Carr has not spoken to his father in 20 years

Jimmy Carr’s father is said to be suing his son over a joke that “crossed the line”.

The alleged move is said to have been inspired after Carr’s father, who is named Jim, read the comedian’s book Before & Laughter, in which he joked about his parents.

In June, Jim criticised the 2021 book, in which the 8 Out of 10 Cats host wrote: “I’m the son of two immigrants from Limerick who moved to Slough (they moved from a shit town to another shit town, I guess they knew what they liked).” Jim told Limerick Leader at the time that his son had “crossed the line”, and found the comments to be so “derogatory” and “offensive”, he called on the Limerick mayor to revoke an honour awarded in 2013.

Carr was given a certificate of Irish heritage award, which hailed “descendants of previous generations of Irish citizens in an official way”.

According to The Mirror, a source said that Carr’s father has now described his son’s comments as “lies” and had reportedly decided to sue him for defamation in an attempt to “end the nonsense”.

Jim previously won an out-of-court settlement of £12,000 (€13,660) from the Sunday Telegraph following an interview with Carr that his father said was “defamatory”.

He said of the result in 2006: “My son has made false statements about me to various newspapers and even to the police.

“I have received apologies or damages from all concerned, save my son.”

Following Carr’s comments in the book, Jim branded his son a “shock jock”, stating: “He’s one sick comedian ... literally and metaphorically ... I don’t want somebody writing that about Limerick in a book.”

Last year, Carr revealed that he hasn’t spoken to his father for 21 years, saying he is “dead” to him.

“You know the line, ‘my mother’s dead and my father’s dead to me’ – which sounds very cold until you meet the guy,” he said during Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell podcast.

The Independent has contacted Jimmy Carr for comment.