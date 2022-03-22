John Travolta earns Boeing 737 pilot licence after flying into Shannon Airport

John Travolta has revealed he now has a licence to fly a Boeing 737 plane.

The Grease actor has been flying planes for more than 40 years and owns at least seven planes including a Boeing 707, Bombardier Challenger 601, Boeing 727, and three Gulfstream jets.

Sharing the exciting news on his Instagram account, the 68-year-old beamed as he stood in front of the aircraft and said: “A very proud moment in my aviation history. To add to my 747 and 707 licences, I just received my 737 licence and it went very well so just sharing my moment with you.”

He captioned the post by writing “A very proud moment for me. I just received my 737 license” and added a plane emoji.

It comes after Travolta touched down flown at Shannon Airport in January after flying his own private jet from Florida for some “business” in Ireland.

Capturing a video of his flight for his Instagram followers at the time, the New Jersey native said: “Sharing my flight with you as I head to the other side of the world for business in my Falcon 900.

“Our flying time tonight from Florida to Shannon is seven hours and four minutes, just so everybody knows.”

Updating fans just before he made it across the Atlantic, he said: “We're on our descent into Shannon, Ireland, and we'll see you on the ground. It's been a good flight.”

After landing he feigned an Irish accent and said: “So, I've arrived safely in Ireland. As the Irish say, 'life is what you make it,' it is, it is.”

Travolta started taking flying lessons at age 15 and has been a licenced pilot since he was 22 years old.

He has also been an ambassador for the Australian aircraft company, Qantas, since 2002.