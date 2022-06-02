Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: the trial’s most notable moments

After six weeks of a televised courtroom drama that gripped the world, the actor Johnny Depp (58) has won a resounding legal victory over his ex-wife Amber Heard (36).

Exposing the often-humiliating details of their troubled marriage for all to see, the defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia, between the two Hollywood stars has become both a news and social media phenomenon.

Polling even seemed to suggest that many Americans cared more about the trial than the war in Ukraine or an imminent ruling from the US Supreme Court which could radically change abortion laws.

The trial started when Depp sued his ex-wife for alleged defamation for an article she wrote in 2018 for the Washington Post, describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Heard also countersued, accusing her ex-husband of a “smear campaign” against her and that the lawsuit was the continuation of abuse and harassment against her.

Depp had sought $50m (£40m) in damages, while Heard asked for $100m (£80m) and immunity from the claims against her.

On Wednesday June 1, the jury delivered their verdict in favour of Depp and ordered his ex-wife to pay him $10m (£8) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages.

In turn, Heard won a single part of her claim for which Depp was ordered to pay $2m (£1.6m).

Through the testimony of both actors, as well as friends, psychiatrists, surgeons and more, the ugly details of a marriage in which both parties detailed experiences with violence, drugs and cruel comments towards one another were all laid bare.

These are the trial’s most memorable moments.

Heard raises new sexual assault allegation

The stakes were raised right from the beginning during opening arguments on April 12, with Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, alleging that Depp had sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle on one occasion.

While Depp shook his head, his attorney, Camille Vasquez, disputed the allegations and a statement later described the claims as “fictitious”.

Depp denies he has ever hit a woman in his life

Depp was asked about claims that the first time he ever hit Heard was because she had mocked one of his tattoos.

He claimed the incident never happened and that he had never struck any woman in his life.

The tattoo in question had said “Winona forever”, in reference to his previous relationship with the actress Winona Ryder, which he later changed to “Wino forever”.

Depp describes finger injury

As part of Depp’s claim that he was the one who suffered abuse in the relationship, he said Heard had thrown a vodka bottle at him, which severed the tip of his finger.

He described how his hand had been resting on the side of a bar when the large vodka bottle “made contact and shattered everywhere”.

“I felt no pain at first,” he said. “I felt heat and as if something was dripping down my hand. I was looking directly at my bones sticking out… Blood was just pouring out.”

Doorman drives and vapes during testimony

One of the more bizarre moments of the trial came when one witness who was fed up with the proceedings started to vape and then drive off while still giving video evidence.

Alejandro Romero had worked as a doorman in a Los Angeles apartment building where Depp and Heard had lived together.

After viewing the unusual clip, trial judge Penney Azcarate was left temporarily speechless.

She eventually commented: “I’ve just got to say I’ve never seen that before. I’ve seen a lot of things, but I’ve never seen that.”

Marriage counsellor speaks of mutual abuse between Depp and Heard

Giving video evidence, Dr Laurel Anderson spoke of working as a marriage counsellor for Heard and Depp.

She said Heard had reported physical violence against her from Depp, but that he had been “well controlled” for decades before that.

With both having experienced abuse in their childhood homes, she added: “And then with Heard he was triggered and they engaged in what I saw as mutual abuse.”

Heard recounts alleged physical and verbal abuse

During her evidence, Heard claimed that Depp would often make comments about her wardrobe, which, on occasion, led to “a blow-up”.

“At first, it was just he’d throw something, smash some things,” she said.

“He loves to smash up a place, an apartment, furniture. That’s what it started with, a glass. He threw a glass at me. I remember, it was summer. And he just threw this glass across the kitchen. It didn’t hit me. It shattered behind me and I remember thinking that it very easily could have hit me.”

Heard alleged Depp would use disparaging language with her, calling her a “whore”, adding: “It didn’t start with using the ‘whore’ word, it was just comments, until it would escalate.”

She recalled what she described as a “pattern of escalation, where he’d throw a glass or turn over a table, then he would hit the wall and he would hit the wall really close to my head”.

“You know, like, when I’m standing there, you know, just hit the wall, screaming at me,” she added.

She also said, after such incidents, he would disappear to sober up and change into a “wonderful” husband.

“And he would make me feel so loved. I would feel so distant from that thing that was so scary that I would not even recognise it. That was how our relationship kind of started developing that first year.”

She later said that Depp sexually assaulted her after he accused her of hiding his cocaine.

Heard then claimed Depp forcibly conducted a cavity search on her, which left her in a state of shock.

Security describes Heard punching Depp in the face

Depp’s security guard, Travis McGivern, said he saw Heard punching the actor in the face in 2015.

He said “the initial look on” Depp’s face had been one of “shock”, at which point he made the decision to remove him from the situation.

Depp’s embarrassment after seeing a photo of faeces on his bed

Depp said that in 2016, after a month away from Heard, he received news of an incident that was “absurd and grotesque and cruel”.

He claimed he was shown a photo of their bed, with human faecal matter on his side.

“It was so outside, it was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh,” he said.

Depp’s lawyer becomes an overnight celebrity

With the intense media attention on the trial, Depp’s trial lawyer, Camille Vasquez, ended up becoming an unlikely celebrity in her own right.

A two-minute clip of the 37-year-old lawyer from California repeatedly interrupting Heard’s attorney to “object” reportedly gained 27m views on TikTok.

Depp’s texts saying he wanted to ‘burn and drown’ Heard

Depp was questioned about texts containing abusive language that he sent to the English actor Paul Bettany, saying he wanted to “burn” and “drown” Heard.

He later claimed it had been inspired by the comedy of Monty Python and wasn’t meant to be taken seriously.