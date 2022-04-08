Johnny McDaid: Shape of You legal battle ‘got really heavy’ and had ‘cost’ to mental health

Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid has revealed a copywrite legal battle over the Ed Sheeran song Shape of You has had a “cost” to his mental health over the last year.

Earlier this week a High Court judge ruled in favour of Sheeran, McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, following claims brought by Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue that the hit had plagiarised their 2015 song Oh Why.

Chokri, a grime artist who performs under the name Sami Switch, had claimed the "Oh I" hook in Sheeran's track was "strikingly similar" to an "Oh why" refrain in his own track.

In a ruling last week, Mr Justice Zacaroli concluded that Sheeran “neither deliberately nor subconsciously” copied a phrase from Oh Why when writing Shape Of You.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Sheeran and his long-term friend and writing partner McDaid explained the toll the legal row – which has been rumbling on since 2018 - has taken on them.

Derry, singer-songwriter McDaid said the last year in particular “got really heavy”.

“It was consuming and the cost to our mental health and creativity was really tangible,” he added.

During the trial, the Snow Patrol star had revealed the title of the song –which become the most streamed in Spotify history last year - had been inspired by the common phrase used in Derry.

"It is a phrase used in Derry, where I come from. I am sensitive to objectification and I was not keen on 'in love with your body', so I suggested the more abstract 'shape of you', although both appear in the song in its finished form,” he revealed to the court.

Following the verdict 31-year-old Sheeran opened up about the toll the case has had on his creativity and mental health.

In the latest interview, he said “all of it makes me sad”.

“I think lawsuits are not fun for anyone involved across all sides. It was not a nice experience and I don’t think anyone would contest that,” added Sheeran.

“From I think very early on in my career, me and Johnny had a song called Photograph and there was a claim made on that and we were basically advised to settle that because I was on tour, lots of other things going on and also there was a culture around this that said you would probably lose. So we settled there.

“You can get a judgement or you can have a settlement and [when] you know that you're in the right, then you can't settle just out of principle. You can't settle.

"Our royalties were frozen and we were given two options and we chose the option that was integral to us."

Sheeran and his co-authors originally launched legal proceedings in May 2018, asking the High Court to declare they had not infringed Chokri and O’Donoghue’s copyright.

Two months later, Chokri and O’Donoghue issued their own claim for “copyright infringement, damages and an account of profits in relation to the alleged infringement”.

Shape of You was the UK's best-selling song of 2017 in the UK and earns Sheeran, McDaid and McCutcheon about £5m a year the court heard.