Julie Lillis: Campaigner remembered as ‘force to be reckoned with’ after death at 38

Julie Ann Lillis, a prominent member of NI's film industry and cancer campaigner who died on March 24, 2023

MOURNERS at the funeral of Northern Ireland cancer campaigner Julie Lillis have heard how she has left a “lasting impact ”.

The 38-year-old, who worked as a TV production manager, passed away on Friday after a battle with breast cancer. She was diagnosed in September 2020, less than a month after finding a lump.

A death notice said she will be sorely missed by mum Jean, sisters Allison, Jacqui and Jane, brother Bobby, and the wider family circle.

Fr Paddy McCafferty spoke of Ms Lillis’ “infectious laugh” and her “strength and bravery” during her funeral on Wednesday at Church of St Mary, Star of the Sea, in Newtownabbey.

The funeral was also presided over by Fr Adrian Eastwood, who knew her while she was in hospital.

“Everywhere Julie went and everyone she encountered, they all knew her by her infectious laugh, or more aptly named, her ‘cackle’,” he said.

He also told of how Ms Lillis had been a “super-fan of Destiny’s Child and travelled around the world to see them, so much so they presented her with one of their framed golden albums”.

Fr McCafferty also read out a few words from her family, whom she “loved fiercely”.

They said: “Julie was most definitely a force to be reckoned with.

“She knew what she wanted and wasn’t afraid to go after it.

“Her strength and bravery knew no bounds. She fought until the end.

“As a family we are immensely proud of all she has achieved in her too short life.”

Ms Lillis was well-known for her work as a cancer campaigner. She gave £5,000 to Cancer Focus Northern Ireland to help fund a new support group for younger women with breast cancer and to aid the charity’s research into the BRCA gene at Queen’s University.

Last month, she helped secure funding for an audit of those living with secondary cancer.

“We are only now beginning to see the lasting impact she had,” added Fr McCafferty.

The Whiteabbey woman studied at Hope University in Liverpool, where she lived for a number of years before coming home to undertake a Masters in journalism at Ulster University.

She worked in production office roles on projects including Dracula: Untold, Game of Thrones, Lost City of Z, My Mother and Other Strangers, Derry Girls, Frank of Ireland and most recently, Nova Jones.

Cancer Focus NI said: “Julie’s lasting legacy will be as a trailblazing campaigner.

“In 2022, along with others, she highlighted the urgent need for a clinical audit of secondary breast cancer patients in Northern Ireland, similar to that being commissioned in England and Wales.

“Julie will be missed by everyone at Cancer Focus NI and we are immensely thankful for her support over the years.

“At this heartbreaking time, our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with her ever-supportive family and friends who loved her dearly.”

Northern Ireland Screen added that it was “deeply saddened” at her passing.