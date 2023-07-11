JW Anderson dress worn by Hollywood star Gal Gadot at Barbie premiere

Gal Gadot at the premiere of "Barbie"

Northern Ireland designer JW Anderson has his latest fan in Hollywood after Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot stepped out on the red carpet wearing a dress from the designer’s collection.

Gadot was at the Barbie world premiere on Sunday wearing the brown and white striped dress from his Spring 2024 collection.

Writing on Instagram, Jonathan Anderson said: “@gal_gadot wears Look 50 from our Women’s Resort 2024 Show

“Styled by @karlawelchstylist for the Barbie premier in Los Angeles.”

Barbie star and co-producer Margot Robbie recently told Vogue that her choice for the main role in the doll-inspired film was none other than Gadot but that she wasn’t available.

Robbie took on the role herself in the new film, which hits cinemas on July 21, with Robbie starring alongside Ryan Gosling.

“Gal Gadot is Barbie energy,” she said.

“Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork.”

Anderson has established himself as a celebrity favourite.

Recently Heartstopper actor Kit Connor and Sex Education star Asa Butterfield took up front row seats to watch his Milan show in June.

He also had a hand in in Rihanna’s striking red Super Bowl ensemble earlier this year.

She wore the outfit to make her comeback at the huge American annual sporting fixture. It was her first performance in seven years.

Last month it was revealed he created two bodysuits for global superstar Beyoncé to wear on her latest world tour.

Inspired by the escapist joy of Beyoncé’s seventh studio album Renaissance, Anderson created a series of stage looks for the iconic singer that play on sculptural forms, trompe l’oeil and body illusion for her shows.

Magherafelt-born Jonathan Anderson is the creative director of Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe, as well as being the founder of brand JW Anderson.

Born in 1984. He is the son of Willie Anderson, who played international rugby for Ireland between 1984 and 1990. His mother Heather Buckley worked as a secondary school teacher.

Mr Anderson grew up in Northern Ireland, but spent a lot of time on the Balearic island of Ibiza, where his parents owned a house.

He has since stated in interviews that the contrasting environments played a big role in shaping his sensibilities as a designer.

He hit headlines in 2021 with his quirky pigeon clutch bag – a bag shaped like a pigeon that retails at £715.