Kaley Cuoco pays tribute to her dog whose death ‘deeply pierced’ her soul

Kaley Cuoco has announced the death of her dog, Dump Truck, saying the news has “deeply pierced my soul”.

The 37-year-old American actress, who rose to fame as Penny in hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory, previously said another dog, Norman, had died at the age of 14 in January 2021.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, Cuoco said: “‘A dog is the only thing on earth, that loves you more than he loves himself.’ My sweetest Dump Truck, saying goodbye to you has deeply pierced my soul.

“You were with me during some of the hardest moments I’ve had in my life. You brought endless joy to everyone that met you, and kissed my nose when I needed it most.

“You were as special as it gets and I’m so grateful we found each other. Please tell Norman I miss him every day and will cherish you both forever.”

She also shared a series of photos with her pet.

In April, Cuoco said she had given birth to a daughter, with partner Tom Pelphrey, named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

It came just over five months after the couple confirmed they were dating in May.

The actress starred in The Big Bang Theory from 2007 until its final season in 2019, and recently starred in Emmy-nominated black comedy The Flight Attendant.

She was also nominated for the 2023 Golden Globe award for best actress in a comedy or musical comedy TV series.

Cuoco has been married twice, first to American tennis player Ryan Sweeting, whom she divorced in 2016, and then to equestrian star Karl Cook.

In September 2021, Cuoco and Cook announced they had filed for divorce after three years of marriage.