Karen Patterson on launching her new farming podcast and having 'no regrets' about leaving Good Morning Ulster

Broadcasting favourite Karen Patterson talks to Linda Stewart about embracing life away from the Radio Ulster studio, enjoying quality time with her young son, and her new farming podcasts

It was a shock to many listeners when Karen Patterson announced she would be leaving BBC NI after 10 years in the hot seat at Good Morning Ulster. After taking up a voluntary redundancy offer, the popular broadcaster departed from the flagship Radio Ulster show on January 31, which of course is also known as Brexit Day.