Kevin Bridges stops by Empire Music Hall for 30th birthday of comedy club

Comedian Kevin Bridges is in Belfast for six nights of his hit SSE Arena show ‘The Overdue Catch-Up’, but it didn’t stop him visiting a local comedy club to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

The 35-year-old was pictured helping to celebrate 30-years of Empire Laughs Back – the comedy show at the city’s Empire Music Hall in Botanic.

In one photo, the BAFTA nominated comedian can be seen alongside a host of local stars in the comedy circuit, including Colin Murphy and Shane Todd.

On their Facebook page, Empire Laughs Back shared a snap of Bridges and wrote: “When old pals stop by.”

On Wednesday, Bridges played the first of his six shows at the SSE Arena. He is due to remain in the city until Sunday, with a further show added on November 12.

Last month the Scottish comedian was recognised with an award for being the performer to play the most shows at the Scottish Events Campus (SEC) in Glasgow.

He is the first person to be awarded the accolade by the entertainment complex following his 16-night, sell-out, Overdue Catch-Up gigs at the OVO Hydro.