Kevin Hart announces new Belfast Limelight show on Wednesday March 30 – when are tickets on sale?

Kevin Hart has announced yet another surprise standup show at the Limelight in Belfast, with tickets on sale this afternoon.

Earlier this month, the US comedy superstar rapidly sold out 100 tickets to a Limelight show after thousands had tried to get tickets.

Read more Kevin Hart at home in Holywood as he films new Netflix movie in Northern Ireland

The latest show is set to take place at the Limelight on Wednesday with doors from 6.30pm.

A press release for the show quotes Chris Rock, now of Oscars ‘slap-gate’ fame, as calling Hart “the biggest stand-up comedian in the world”.

The gig announcement also hails him as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians in history by Forbes, with his most recent global comedy tour selling out 100 arenas all around the world, with over one million tickets sold in 2018 for his “Irresponsible Tour”.

He has also anchored no-less than 10 movies that entered the US Box Office at Number 1 over the last 10 years.

Tickets for the 18+ only show are on sale at 2pm on Monday from www.ticketmaster.ie.