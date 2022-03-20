Kevin Hart basks in the Limelight… but only 100 get tickets

American superstar Kevin Hart is used to the limelight —but not the one with the capital ‘L’ in Belfast.

The stand-up comedian and actor, who’s in Northern Ireland ahead of filming for the Netflix movie Lift, performed a special stand-up show to a select crowd at the Ormeau Avenue venue on Saturday night.

He’d earlier dined at Shu restaurant on the Lisburn Road, having some of his meal delivered down to the bar so he could take to the stage on time.

Also on the comedy bill for Saturday’s Reality Check show were local comedians Shane Todd, who opened for him, and Colin Geddis, who hosted the event.

One of the lucky fans who managed to get a ticket for the highly sought-after performance was Danielle Magee, who wrote: “It was amazing!!” on the official Limelight Belfast Facebook page.

Others weren’t so fortunate.

It’s understood that only 100 tickets for the Limelight gig went on sale on Friday but sold out in 20 minutes leaving many complaining about the speed in which the they were snapped up.

There was also a lot of speculation on social media surrounding who was permitted to see Hart’s performance.

The Belfast Telegraph tried to contact Shane Todd and Colin Geddis on Sunday but was told “the lads aren’t available at present”.

Scores of people complained about the website crashing and questioned whether tickets for the Limelight were on sale.

The Limelight has been approached by this newspaper for a response to the online complaints.

On the nightclub’s Facebook page, a disappointed Leanne Fairfield claimed that it was a “sold out show for the staff members and their family/ friends”.

But Joe Dougan from MCD/Shine Productions, which owns the Limelight, rebutted that suggestion.

He replied: “Hi Leanne, 100 tickets were sold with demand for literally hundreds of thousands.

“It sold out in seconds, and those lucky to be in attendance enjoyed it thoroughly. It’s a very small room for him, so of course demand substantially outstripped supply. Thanks, Joe.”

When contacted by the Belfast Telegraph on Sunday, Mr Dougan declined to comment.

On a happier note, fans of Hart who had tickets for Lavery’s Comedy Club ‘St Patrick’s Day Riot’ on Friday night got a pleasant surprise when the global star took to the stage for an hour.