Kim Kardashian makes surprise appearance at Arsenal game in north London

Kim Kardashian made a surprise appearance at a football match in London, to watch Arsenal take on Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League.

The world-famous reality star and influencer was in attendance at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, as filming takes place on her new documentary.

As part of the pre-match commentary, sports presenter Carrie Brown confirmed Kardashian’s presence, along with her son Saint, via an Arsenal communications officer.

Seven-year-old Saint is a fan of the north London club, Brown said, and was reportedly seen sporting an Arsenal strip at his birthday party in January.

“The other team news that seems to be setting social media alight – yes, Kim Kardashian is here, we can confirm now from the communications officer,” Brown said.

Pictures of Kardashian and Saint, who was wearing an Arsenal jersey, later circulated on social media.

She later posted an Instagram story with pieces of Arsenal merchandise, with the caption “send help SOS”.

The reality star’s appearance at the Premier League ground comes after Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently lamented Hollywood actress Julia Roberts’ apparent preference for Manchester United.

“I have three idols in my life. Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Julia Roberts. These are my three idols,” the manager told a post-match press conference on Wednesday.

“Julia Roberts years ago came to Manchester – not in the 90s when Sir Alex (Ferguson) was winning titles and titles and titles. She came in the period where we were better than United, in these four or five years, right?

“And she went to visit Man United. She didn’t come to see us. That’s why even if I win the Champions League it will not compare to the fact that Julia Roberts came to Manchester and didn’t come to see us.

“Even if I win the Champions League it will not compare to this disappointment I had.”