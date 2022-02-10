Kim Kardashian wears Loewe dress by NI designer Jonathan Anderson on cover of Vogue

Kim Kardashian wears Loewe on the cover of US Vogue, the high fashion brand headed by NI's JW Anderson as creative director.

Reality TV star and influencer Kim Kardashian has graced the cover of US Vogue wearing a futuristic, figure-hugging dress by high fashion brand Loewe, which is headed by Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson as creative director.

Kim was profiled in the magazine on her family’s influence on her life and her high-profile divorce from rapper Kanye West.

This, however, is not her first time wearing a piece by the Magherafelt-born creative.

In 2014, she stepped out for a night at the William Turner Gallery in Santa Barbara wearing a cream coloured JW Anderson top and Stella McCartney trousers with her then-husband Kanye.

Anderson, son of former Ireland rugby player Willie Anderson, has not only been working hard as creative director for the popular brand Loewe from its Parisian base but has also founded the self-named JW Anderson brand based in London, set up in 2008.

For the past seven years or so he has juggled two brands — since fashion group LVMH invested in JWA and gave him creative control of Loewe in 2013.

His renowned profile in the fashion world has meant that he is no stranger to dressing the stars.

He recently cast Gillian Anderson in a Loewe ad campaign and last year dressed Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy for the Met Ball.

A patchwork cardigan from JWA SS20 worn by Harry Styles also became a TikTok sensation, resulting in Anderson releasing it as a knitting pattern.

In addition to iconic clothing, his hit Loewe Puzzle bag (carried by the likes of Julianne Moore and Beyoncé) is currently on show at the V&A.