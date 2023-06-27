King and Queen top Tatler’s Social Power Index

The King and Queen have topped Tatler’s Social Power Index for 2023, after also taking first place last year (Leon Neal/PA)

Charles and Camilla secured the number one spot in the annual list described by the society bible as a “report into where the real power lies in British society” after also coming top last year.

The royal couple are joined on the list by the King’s equerry, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Thompson, who is ranked at number three.

Hugh Grosvenor, the seventh Duke of Westminster, appears on the list at number six alongside Olivia Henson to whom he became engaged earlier this year.

Prince George’s godfather, one of the UK’s richest men, took over his family’s billion-pound fortune and estate when his father, Gerald, died in 2016 after having a heart attack while walking on his Abbeystead Estate.

Grosvenor Group owns about 300 acres of land in the Mayfair and Belgravia areas of London, as well as major city centre developments such as Liverpool’s ONE shopping centre, and the duke is part of the royal inner circle.

The Tatler index also features a host of “It Girls”, football stars, philanthropists and fashion designers.

The magazine said other notable entries in the full list include the Prince and Princess of Wales, footballer Marcus Rashford, couples Eddie and Hannah Redmayne, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, and Emily Maitlis and Mark Gwynne.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty also make an appearance, along with Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt.

Fixtures of the society scene Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis feature on the index too.

Here is the top 10:1. King Charles III and Queen Camilla2. Sanjay and Anu Hinduja3. Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Thompson4. Strive and Tsitsi Masiyiwa5. Charlotte Tilbury and George Waud6. The Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson7. Richard and Patricia Caring8. The Duke and Duchess of Beaufort9. Jemma, Countess of Mornington, and Arpad Busson10. Isabella Weatherby

