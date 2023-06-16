King’s Birthday Honours: Jonny Evans, Peter Corry and Willie Jack among Northern Ireland people on the list

Football star among more than 70 figures from here recognised as part of first ever selection by Charles III

Entertainer Peter Corry, Northern Ireland footballer Jonny Evans and Belfast publican Willie Jack are among the names honoured by the King as part of his first ever Birthday Honours list as monarch.

The list features more than 70 figures from Northern Ireland, including leading victims campaigner Margaret McGuckin and Co-operation Ireland CEO Peter Sheridan.

Five of the Birthday Honours will go to members of the PSNI.

Also recognised is vice chancellor of Queen’s University, Professor Ian Greer, who will receive a knighthood for his services to education and the economy in Northern Ireland.

“I am deeply humbled to receive the honour of Knight Bachelor in the King’s Honours list and I wish to thank everyone who sent me messages of best wishes and congratulations,” said Sir Ian.

“While I am the personal recipient, I consider this to be an accolade that reflects on a much wider group of people.

“I have been fortunate to have been surrounded by great colleagues, family and friends, over many years and this is a recognition of all their efforts and support to me. I am very grateful to them all.”

Sir Ian has been with Queen’s since 2018 and called his role the “privilege of a lifetime”.

Singer and musical theatre star Peter Corry will receive an MBE for his services to drama.

The 57-year-old has had a long stage career in Northern Ireland, and spent three years on the West End in Les Misérables.

“I’d would like to express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me throughout my career and to those who have nominated me for this prestigious award,” said Mr Corry.

“This recognition is not only a personal milestone but also a testament to the power of music and its ability to bring joy, inspiration, and unity to people’s lives.”

Martin Mulholland, who is the head concierge at the Europa Hotel in Belfast and the hotel’s longest serving staff member, will receive an BEM.

“I got a letter at home and my wife rang me and said there was a very official looking letter so I rushed home and there it was, it was a surprise, a big, big surprise,” he said.

Margaret McGuckin, who was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for her role as a leading campaigner for victims of historical institutional abuse, said she was in shock at the award. “I just laughed. I laughed, I was in shock, of course I was in shock,” she said.

“I wasn’t intending or wanting to be honoured in any way... and to see that I was, I was speechless, and I’m not often speechless.”

Defender Jonny Evans will be awarded an MBE from the King for his services to association football in Northern Ireland.

“When I got the letter through the door and it had the Royal seal on the back I was a bit shocked, but it was also amazing,” said Evans, who is the current captain of Leicester City.

“It made me feel very proud, especially when I saw that it was in recognition of my contribution to association football in Northern Ireland.

“It brought it home that playing more than 100 times for my country, and playing for so long for Northern Ireland, has been so good. I represented everyone in the country and had many good times along the way.”

Former RUC officer and chief of Co-operation Ireland Peter Sheridan will pick up a CBE for his services to peace-building.

“On a personal basis, I am obviously surprised and honoured that people think I’m worthy of an honour,” he said.

“But more important is that I am proud in terms of the work of Co-operation Ireland since 1979 and all of the people who have been engaged in it and the people that we work with. I think this is an acknowledgement of all the work that has gone on.”

Laura McCorry, head of Hillsborough Castle — the monarch’s official royal residence in Northern Ireland — and its head gardener Claire Woods will both become MBEs.

Disability campaigner Michaela Hollywood said she is still processing the news she will be awarded an MBE for services to the disabled community.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, she said: “I’m still not sure that the news has sunk in, when the letter arrived I needed help opening it and honestly I genuinely didn’t believe it was real.

“More than anything I am overwhelmed as I love doing what I do and working with the people around me. I’m also delighted to be a disabled recipient, and see this as a vote of confidence in the work that I do.”

Often called the king of the Cathedral Quarter, businessman William ‘Willie’ Jack said he hopes his new MBE honour will highlight the culture Belfast has to offer.

The proprietor of venues such as The Duke Of York, The Harp Bar and The Dark Horse said: “Of course it’s an honour, but it’s everything to promote Belfast — myself and my wife, the team that’s all around us.”

UUP Councillor Julie Flaherty will receive a British Empire Medal for her work setting up the Children’s Funeral Fund.

She said she couldn’t believe an ordinary person like herself “would receive something like this”. “It’s a real privilege to be honoured by the King. I am beyond delighted that this long, emotional quest I set out on all those years ago to help other bereaved families like my own has been recognised in this way.

“Everything I do and continue to do is always for my late son Jake, so this is for him and all the other mums and dads who find themselves plunged into unimaginable grief.”