Kit Harington and Rose Leslie star in new MS Society campaign video

Andy Serkis, Ainsley Harriott, Scott Mills, Alun Armstrong and Ivo Graham also star in the campaign video.

Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have reunited on screen for a new multiple sclerosis (MS) charity campaign video.

It is the first time the married couple have appeared on screen together since the end of the hit series, the MS Society said in a statement.

The Team Stop MS campaign video also features Lord Of The Rings star Andy Serkis, chef Ainsley Harriott, radio DJ Scott Mills, actor Alun Armstrong and comedian Ivo Graham.

All of those involved have a “close personal connection” to MS, the charity said.

Kit Harington and Alun Armstrong participating in the new campaign video (MS Society/PA)

The video shows them all auditioning to become a fundraiser for the charity.

At the end of the clip, a narrator says: “Join Team Stop MS. No audition needed.”

Ainsley Harriott shows his support (MS Society/PA)

Leslie said: “The MS Society is very close to my heart, and the work they do is incredible.

“I want to support them in raising funds for MS research because we’re so close to finding real and long-lasting solutions to tackle this condition.

“We have shown through the pandemic that with concentrated effort and funding we can overcome momentous challenges, and I believe we can do this with MS too.”

Scott Mills (MS Society/PA)

Serkis said: “I was thrilled to be asked to be part of this, as the MS Society has a particular significance for me and I really wanted to contribute in some way – even if it meant galivanting around in a mocap suit on my day off.

“One of my sisters has struggled with MS for many years.

Andy Serkis said one of his sisters has struggled with MS for many years (MS Society/PA)

“She and her partner are strong, funny and always positive, but I live in hope that one day her condition can be halted.

“That hope is only alive because of the extraordinary work being done in MS research – and there is a real possibility that this condition will one day be beaten.

“These scientists are the real superheroes of today, and they need as much support as possible.”