Latest Love Island bombshells cause a stir during upcoming recoupling

The latest Love Island bombshells, Ellie Spence and Spencer Wilks, are set to cause a stir during a recoupling in Thursday evening’s episode.

Ellie, a 25-year-old business development executive at a law firm, and Spencer, a 24-year-old e-commerce owner, made a shock entrance to the villa during Wednesday’s episode after a dramatic dumping.

The two islanders are given first pick in the recoupling, with Ellie first to choose.

As she steps forward, she says: “I’ve decided to couple up with this boy because from what I’ve seen so far he seems really funny, he’s handsome, I don’t think he’s met his match yet and I’m really looking forward to getting to know him better.”

Spencer follows suit and says: “I’d like to couple up with this girl because in her time in the villa, she’s had her ups and downs.

“She seems genuine and straight up. I’d love to get to know her on a deeper level.”

The bombshells’ choices build tension with their fellow islanders, with one of the female islanders saying: “She seems ballsy.”

Meanwhile, as Ellie gets to know the boys, she does not hold back, saying: “I just think everyone is so desperate to be married off, they’re shook.”

The new bombshells’ arrival came hot on the heels of Haris Namani and Anna-May Robey’s departure after the pair were the victims of a dramatic double dumping during Wednesday’s show.

The TV salesman from Doncaster and payroll administrator from Swansea were both in tears after being ejected from the ITV2 reality dating show by Australian islanders Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters, who were tasked with deciding which of their Love Island contestants to send home.

Following the recoupling, the islanders are treated to a brunch date with their partners.

Things begin to heat up for one couple as they discuss love and the prospect of a relationship.

“I can see us having a relationship on the outside, I want to know every little thing about you, everything,” says one of the boys.

His partner replies: “I just can’t wait to be like, ‘That’s my boyfriend’.”

He tells her: “I like the way that sounds, that sounds good.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.