Legality of holding Causeway Airshow challenged by Sinn Fein

The Portrush Airshow was called off after having its funding withdrawn

Sinn Fein are to challenge the legality of Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s decision to clear the International Causeway Airshow for take off in 2022.

A Notice of Motion proposed by DUP councillor Aaron Callan said that ‘this council would develop a new International Causeway Airshow for 2022 to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and explore holding the event every two years from 2022’.

It was backed by a majority of councillors with 24 votes for and 15 against.

But Sinn Fein councillor Leanne Peacock has said that plans by some councillors to revive the air show in Portrush will only increase pressure to the rates and hamper new innovative events programming by the council.

“The air show ended last year due to the exorbitant cost and the impact it had on council finances. Most people were of the opinion that it had run its course,” she said.

“The air show costs hundreds of thousands of pounds for just a few hours' entertainment. Council had plans to look at and rejuvenate its events programme coming out of the pandemic to ensure that it would provide maximum value for money, maximum appeal to locals and tourists alike and equally serve the whole council area.

“It seems that unionist councillors supported by Alliance are oblivious to all that in their desire to bring back the air show.

“It is our intention to challenge the legality of this decision.”

The 2020 Portrush Air Waves event was called off in early in the year after having its funding withdrawn as the council tried to slash its £68.7m debt.