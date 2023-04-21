Liam Neeson and Minnie Driver send Derry school video messages ahead of drama competition final

Liam Neeson delivered a message to a school in Londonderry to wish their drama club luck.

Two of Hollywood's biggest stars have sent video messages to a school in Londonderry to wish their drama club luck after they reached the finals of a competition.

Irish language school Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir shared videos from Oscar-nominees Liam Neeson and Minnie Driver on their social media pages as well as a message from Irish footballer James McClean.

The drama group, called Rang 7, have reached the finals of the All Ireland Drama Festival in Mullingar, which takes place at the end of the month.

The class previous won heats in places such as Omagh to gain a spot in the final.

They will compete with their play ‘Doctor Who and the Victorians’, a take on the popular BBC television series which follows Charles Dickens as he teaches the Doctor about his life and work.

“Boys and girls of Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir, you’re in the finals, I am so proud of you and wish you every success in the festival,” said Neeson in his video message. He also shared tips on breathing to combat nerves during their stage performance.

Earlier this year, the acclaimed Ballymena actor also sent his congratulations to Belfast theatre, The Lyric after they scooped 'Theatre of the Year' at The Stage awards 2023.

"Hey you guys, I just wanted to wish you the best of luck in the drama festival in Mullingar. Doctor Who and the Victorians sounds like the most amazing show,” said Good Will Hunting star Driver.

“I wish I could be there to see it. Have an amazing show and break a leg, and the best time doing it.”

In 2021 the actress said returning to Ireland to film Amazon’s Modern Love gave her a “sense of coming home” due to her love for the country.

Derry-born footballer McClean said: “I just want to wish you all the best with your Irish drama in Mullingar, go out and smash it.”