Liam Neeson: ‘I’m not the Wan’ for Star Wars spin-off series

Liam Neeson has downplayed speculation that he will be making a special appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

SInce it was announced that the Star Wars prequel spin-off show would be a rematch between Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan and his former Jedi Padawan, Anakin Skywalker, rumours have been rife that Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn could feature too.

Having been killed by Darth Maul in a lightsaber duel in The Phantom Menace, Qui Gon’s appearance could be that of a Force Ghost. Neeson previously said he would be ‘up for’ reuniting with McGregor more than 20 years on from The Phantom Menace.

But on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show this week, the Oscar-nominated Ballymena man seemed to rule out his return.

Asked by Kimmel if he had been approached to appear in the Star War series, Neeson said: “I heard Ewan McGregor was going to do a series. No, I don’t think so. No, I haven’t been approached.”

Neeson joked that the show makers wouldn’t be able to afford him but was pressed by Kimmel again, who pointed out that Neeson was a good actor and could be lying about the role. Neeson has spoken before about his pride in his work with George Lucas on The Phantom Menace, saying it was a ‘terrific’ experience.

The 69-year-old also spoke about his latest movie, The Ice Road. The action thriller, which co-stars Laurence Fishburne — in Belfast recently to shoot The School for Good and Evil — centres on a pair of truckers who hear about a remote Canadian mine collapsing and decided to mount a rescue.

Neeson said he had a “couple more action movies up (his) sleeve” but quipped that he might need a specially kitted out Zimmer frame to tackle them.

Speaking about the freezing conditions on the film’s shoot, the Taken star told Kimmel that in one scene, he had to stay under ice cold water for around 12 seconds. He said his son Daniel was a fan of Wim Hof, also known as The Iceman, an extreme athlete noted for his ability to withstand freezing temperatures. Neeson explained that he too had practised some of the Dutch man’s techniques.

“I was brought up an Irish Catholic. Something in me likes to punish myself,” Neeson joked.

He also revealed that the scariest stunt he’d even done was during the filming of Batman Begins in Iceland, when he was teaching his co-star Christian Bale to fight with swords.

“We were at the base of this huge glacier that had a pond of ice at the front,” he said.

“We had ice wranglers there too. Christian and I were doing our dialogue and fighting and then the ice wranglers would shout ‘stop everybody. Out of the ice’ and we’d all come off very quickly.

“And then this glacier would move maybe two inches and the noise coming up through the earth and seeing this ice buckle and then settle again, was very, very frightening.

“Christian and I were looking at each other thinking ‘should we be doing this?’”

Netflix will be releasing The Ice Road on June 25, though it will be getting a cinema release in the UK and Ireland from Signature Entertainment later this year.