Liam Neeson misses mum's funeral because of coronavirus pandemic

Mourners lined the streets of Ballymena yesterday to pay respects to the mother of Hollywood star Liam Neeson.

Waterford-born Catherine 'Kitty' Neeson passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on Saturday in Slemish Nursing Home after being ill for some months.

A family notice described her as the beloved wife of the late Barney, who died in 1988, and mother to Elizabeth, Bernadette, Liam and Rosaleen, as well as a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother.

A private funeral service was held by parish priest Monsignor Paddy Delargy in Henry's Funeral Home on Broughshane Street in the Co Antrim town.

The funeral cortege then proceeded to Ballymena Cemetery, where Mrs Neeson's late husband is buried.

With social distancing in place, around 100 people stood along the street to show support for the family.

It had been reported her actor son had hoped to make the journey from New York to attend despite restrictions on travel caused by Covid-19.

While he was ultimately unable to attend, sisters Elizabeth and Bernadette were among the close family present.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Peter Johnston issued a statement of condolence over the weekend and promised to raise it at last night's full council meeting with a minute's silence.

Others passed on their tributes, including the Services Club in Ballymena, where she had been a popular bridge player on Wednesday evenings.

A statement from the Lyric Theatre in Belfast, of which her son was a patron, called her "a tremendous lady and friend".

North Antrim DUP MP Ian Paisley commented on Facebook: "I had the pleasure of meeting Kitty many times and when Liam was awarded Freeman of Ballymena.

"I'd like to express my condolences to Liam and the rest of the family circle at this sad time."

Ballymena newsagent Eugene Diamond said that he would remember her as "a lovely lady".

Mrs Neeson had been well-known to many former pupils of St Louis Grammar School in the town, where she had worked in the canteen for many years, with her husband working as a caretaker.

While she was pleasantly surprised by her shy son's success as an actor, Mrs Neeson had always been a natural 'people person' and was photographed over the years with many famous faces, including Pogues singer Shane MacGowan, actors Jeremy Irons, Gabriel Byrne and Sir Roger Moore, and Nobel prize-winning poet Seamus Heaney.

Speaking after receiving an award on her son's behalf in Dublin in 1998, Mrs Neeson said: "He was such a quiet lad, I never knew it would turn out like this.

"I love people. I love talking. Not like Liam. He got his quiet ways from his father."

On her surprise at his career, she said: "He went to university but that didn't suit him.

"I didn't know much about it when he started acting.

"All I know is that he works very hard."

In 2013 Mrs Neeson was by his side as he returned to be given the freedom of his home town. The loss of the actor's mother follows the death of his wife Natasha Richardson as the result of a tragic skiing accident in Canada in 2009.

His nephew Ronan Sexton also passed away last year in Cushendall, five years after suffering a serious injury when he fell from the top of a telephone kiosk.