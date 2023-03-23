Liam Neeson sends congratulations to Ballymena nursery school on integrated decision

Teacher Mrs McMullan with one of her pupils in Ballymena Nursery School. Photograph by Declan Roughan

Movie star Liam Neeson has sent a special message to the parents of a nursery school in his home town of Ballymena after they voted overwhelmingly to transform to integrated status.

The parents at Ballymena Nursery School took the first step in the move towards integration, with 95% voting in favour of the change.

“I pass on my heartiest congratulations to everyone at Ballymena Nursery School,” said Neeson, who recently celebrated completing his 100th movie and is currently starring in the Sky original Movie Marlowe.

“In particular, I want to wholeheartedly commend the parents who have bravely voted to show their support for Integrated Education for their children.

“I wish the entire school community the very best as they undertake the journey towards integration.”

It’s not the first time the Hollywood star, a long-time supporter of integrated education, has been in touch with a local school to show his support. In 2021, he took time to send a video message to the parents of Seaview Primary School in Glenarm, as it voted to become the first Catholic primary school to switch to integrated status.

Since Ballymena Nursery School was established in 1967, more than 4,000 children have been taught there. Each year over 100 children are enrolled to learn through play together.

Mrs Coulter, principal of Ballymena Nursery School, said she was delighted at the first step towards integration.

“As a school which values and strives to be inclusive, this result reflects the desire to create an exciting, shared future together,” she said.

“The entire school community, teachers and Board of Governors are looking forward to working closely with the Council for Integrated Education and the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) to ensure that the already inclusive ethos of Ballymena Nursery School is further strengthened, as we proceed through the process to become fully integrated.”

Tina Merron, chief executive of the Integrated Education Fund, added: “We applaud the result of the parental ballot held in Ballymena Nursery School which underlines just how much parents want an Integrated Education for their children. I commend the Board of Governors for giving their parents this opportunity.

“The results from other parental ballots held in recent years suggest that when parents are informed and engaged on the issue of Integrated status for their child’s school, then an overwhelming majority tend to vote in favour. This is most encouraging and reflects the results of many public attitude surveys held on this important issue.”

The next step will be compiling a Development Proposal, which will be submitted to the Department of Education including a Transformation Action Plan, though any final decision will be made by a Minister for Education.

Earlier this month Bangor Academy and Sixth Form College, the largest post-primary school in Northern Ireland with over 1,800 pupils, began the process of transforming to integrated status.