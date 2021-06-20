Liam Neeson shoots down fans’ hopes of role in new Star Wars TV series 

Actors Liam Neeson and Ewan McGregor as Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi in The Phantom Menace

Liam Neeson has given an insight into what his character Qui-Gon Jinn might say if he was to appear in the new Disney+ series Kenobi something which he insists he is not.

The Ballymena-born actor made his Star Wars debut back in 1999’s Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, and his character had an instant impact on fans.

Qui-Gon Jinn was the Jedi Master to Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi’s, played by Scotsman Ewan McGregor. He met his end in a lightsaber duel with villain Darth Maul in the first prequel trilogy film, however fans have hoped he would somehow pop back up in later instalments.

With the upcoming Kenobi special event series on Disney+, many predicted Neeson may make an appearance in either flashback scenes or as a ‘Force Ghost’, offering sage advice.

In an interview with film critic Jake Hamilton, Neeson shot down rumours he would be returning in the new series, however he did reveal what his character would say to his former Jedi pupil if he did.

“Keep on trucking Obi-Wan! Keep on trucking, baby, and may the Force be with you always,” he said.

Following his character’s death, Qui-Gon Jinn has spoken in both George Lucas and Dave Filoni’s animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the final Skywalker Saga film, Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

The upcoming Disney+ series will see the return of McGregor as the titular Jedi in a plot set between trilogies. It has also been confirmed that Hayden Christensen will be back reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

Meanwhile, Neeson will star in the upcoming action flick The Ice Road, in which he plays an ice trucker leading a rescue mission to save the lives of trapped miners after a remote Canadian diamond mine collapses.

Liam Neeson

The 69-year-old thespian has been the staple of several action films in recent years and has two more movies in the pipeline.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the film’s release on Netflix later this month, Neeson said he has no plans of stopping any time soon.

“I’ve been so lucky. It’s good,” he said of his action-movie success, “I like hanging out with these stunt guys. I like choreographing the fights.”

After he completes his next two action films, he joked: “After that I think it’s English romantic comedies, you know?”

Away from the big screen, Neeson recently but his weight behind a UNICEF campaign urging Irish people to donate the cost of their Covid vaccine to poorer countries.

Last week the charity launched its ‘Get a Vaccine — Give a Vaccine’ campaign to raise funds for the delivery of two billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to healthcare workers and vulnerable people worldwide.

Appearing in a video for the campaign, UNICEF ambassador Neeson said: “If you’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19 you can now give a vaccine to someone in need by supporting UNICEF in the biggest vaccination campaign in history.

“Wealthy countries are racing to vaccinate their populations yet billions of people in poor countries don’t have any vaccines.

“Scientists tell us that no one is safe until everyone is safe.”

UNICEF has delivered 80 million vaccine doses to 129 countries and territories since March, but supply and funding is becoming an issue.