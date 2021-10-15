Liam Neeson thinks of late mother Kitty ‘everyday’

Ballymena actor Liam Neeson has revealed he still thinks about his mother Kitty everyday more than a year after her passing.

The actor also touched on his significant birthday next year, with the father of two approaching 70.

“My father passed away at the age of 71, I am going to be 70 next year. I do keep pretty fit, but I do keep seeing my father smiling in my head,” he joked.

Read more Liam Neeson misses mum's funeral because of coronavirus pandemic

The 69-year-old Taken and Schindler's List star was speaking as part of an interview on RTE’s The Late, Late Show.

The Waterford-born woman passed away last year at the age of 94 in Slemish Nursing Home, after being ill for some months.

At the time dozens of mourners lined the streets of Ballymena to pay respects to the woman.

Speaking on Friday night, Mr Neeson praised those who looked after his mother at the nursing home, but admitted: “I still haven't quite got my head round it even though it is over a year.

“Every day I think about her.

“She was 94. She had a good innings. We were in the middle of the pandemic and it was strange for me and my sons in upstate New York to be watching a funeral ceremony on a screen that size [via a computer screen].”

Mr Neeson was on the programme to promote the Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine initiative by UNICEF.

The Goodwill Ambassador said Irish people have donated money translating to over 2 million vaccines delivered to some of the least developed countries in the world.

“You ask for money from Irish people to help children in developing nations and what do the Irish do, they go into their pockets and give you their spare change,” he added.

“We were absolutely bowled over by this generosity. The Irish are so generous.”