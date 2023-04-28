Liam Neeson to climb Mount Everest in newest thriller sequel

Liam Neeson In the Land of Saints and Sinners.

Ballymena star Liam Neeson’s latest movie project will see him reprise his role as driver Mike McCann, in a sequel to his 2021 thriller, Ice Road.

The original film saw Neeson’s character take on treacherous terrain in Northern Canada and this time, the story will follow him as he travels to mountains in Nepal to scatter the ashes of his late brother on Mount Everest.

But, on a packed tour bus traversing the world’s highest climb, Mike and his guide must fight for their lives and others, against a group of Nepalese mercenaries.

Writer-director Jonathan Hensleigh, who wrote ‘Die Hard with a Vengeance’ and ‘Armageddon’ is also involved in the new film.

Production is due to start in the first quarter of 2024.

The original movie sold to Netflix in a record $18M US deal and was also sold to a host of international distributors.

Neeson is also due to start filming for another thriller, ‘The Riker’s Ghost’, this September.

The evergreen action man will play a convict forced to break a terrorist out of prison.

The thriller he filmed in Ireland last year, In the Land of Saints and Sinners, is due for release this autumn.