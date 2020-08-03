Liam Neeson's son: Our new movie echoes loss of mum

Micheal with his mum Natasha, who tragically died in 2009

In a story which echoes a tragedy that hit their own family, Hollywood superstar Liam Neeson and his son Micheal are starring in a film telling the story of a father and son's grief at the death of a wife and mother.

The Ballymena actor's wife Natasha died in 2009 from a head injury she sustained while on a skiing holiday in Canada.

A member of the one of Britain's most distinguished theatrical families, the award-winning actress was just 45-years-old when she passed away in a New York hospital days after the accident.

Now, the couple's 25-year-old son Micheal Richardson is to star with his dad Liam in Made In Italy, a film centred on a father and son who are still grieving the death of a wife and mother when they reunite in Italy to sell the family's holiday home.

Liam plays Robert, a bohemian London artist who comes back to Italy with his estranged son Jack (Micheal Richardson) to sell the house they inherited from his late wife.

During their time renovating the villa, each of them start to develop a fondness for the area.

Neither expects to find the once beautiful villa in such a state of disrepair.

Renovations go badly, with father and son soon finding themselves at odds.

In the film - which goes on release this week - the father and son sell the house, because as Liam says, "the memories are not so good".

Micheal - who was just a boy of 13 when his mother died - said he'd noticed the parallels between Made In Italy and the tragic loss in his own life.

Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, he said: "The parallels were so apparent that it felt like my mom, in a spiritual sense, had a hand in it.

"I think as I get older keeping my mom more in mind and doing things to honour her allows me to remember her and to go through the grief - and properly heal."

He also opened up about how he'd gone 'off the rails' after his mother's untimely death.

"I think the pain was a little too overwhelming," he said

"I think the mind is very powerful, and subconsciously, or unconsciously, it can protect you.

"That's what I did when she passed. I just pushed it aside and didn't want to deal with it.

"I don't, even still, think that I've fully comprehended it, and that seems to be a similar journey to a lot of people I've spoken to," Michael told the US magazine.

It wasn't the first time Micheal - who uses the surname Richardson in memory of his late mother - had spoken of the effect her death had on him.

"I was putting socialising with my friends as my top priority," he told the Sunday Times Style magazine in 2015.

"Rock bottom was when I chose to miss classes to meet up with them, as well as not realising that family - and work - come first.

"After a while, I thought, 'What am I doing? This is instant gratification.'"

He added: "Everybody said, 'This kid has lost his mum, that's where the problem comes from'.

"And I was, like, 'No, it isn't, I just like to party'."

The young actor said dad Liam and brother Daniel had encouraged him to go to rehab.

"Not having the mother figure definitely set the balance of the family off," he revealed. "I am the eldest.

"When I was younger, I was more of a momma's boy, my brother was more of a daddy's boy.

"So I took solace in my friends, just living with different families."

Made in Italy premiers in the USA on August 7.

It is the first feature from director James D'Arcy.

Alongside Liam Neeson and son Micheal, the film stars English actress Lindsay Duncan playing an ex-pat making her living selling villas.