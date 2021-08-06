Linda Nolan in tribute to Belfast jazz musician Gerry Rice

Respected: Gerry Rice was a veteran of the music scene in Belfast and beyond

Singer Linda Nolan has led the tributes after the death of one of Belfast’s best-loved jazz musicians, Gerry Rice, who also played in the Grand Opera House pantomime band for 35 years.

Mr Rice’s passing was announced on Facebook yesterday by his drummer son Brian.

He said his father, a virtuoso on the saxophone and clarinet, had now “gone to take his seat in that big band in the sky”.

In 2014 Mr Rice, then 74, spoke candidly to the Belfast Telegraph about how his decision to retire from the Christmas shows coincided with a cancer diagnosis.

“I thought they were talking about someone else,” he said.

“I hadn’t been feeling that unwell. And my health wasn’t the reason I decided to quit the pantomime.

"I’d just felt it was the right time to go.”

He also gave up a remarkable 22-year residency at the Europa Hotel in Belfast, where he had played through the worst of the Troubles with his Gerry Rice jazz quartet on Saturdays.

Mr Rice had a tumour removed through laparoscopic surgery, and he said the prognosis was good.

Hundreds of tributes have been paid on social media to Mr Rice, who at the age of 16 joined the legendary Jimmy Compton Jazz Band.

It was with the same band that Comber-born blues and jazz singer Ottilie Patterson cut her teeth before signing up with the Chris Barber band in England.

Mr Rice, who was with Dave Glover’s Showband for a time, helped form the famous Witnesses Showband. But he had departed by the time they played in front of Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla in 1969 at a hotel in the Bahamas.

Gerry was a regular on the cabaret circuit in Belfast before the Troubles decimated the scene in the 1970s.

He was in the orchestra pit in 1979 when pantomime returned to the Grand Opera House for the first time in decades after the shows had been abandoned during the Troubles.

Frank Carson was the star of that production, and Nolan, who appeared in the 2006 panto at the Opera House, sent a message to Mr Rice’s family expressing her sympathy.

She was diagnosed with cancer during the run of that show.

Another show was due to open with Liverpool comedian Tom O'Connor in the starring role in the early 1990s.

But the IRA brought the house down — literally — with a huge bomb outside the UUP offices at Glengall Street.

Panto regulars John Linehan, aka May McFettridge, and Paddy Jenkins said they were devastated by the passing of Mr Rice.

And he was described by radio presenter and Clubsound musician George Jones as a lifelong friend.

Earlier this year another member of the pantomime band, Alisdair Wallace, was killed in a road accident in Co Down.