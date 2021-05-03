Line of Duty: James Nesbitt was in the frame to be ‘H’, says series creator

Mercurio admits he brought back characters to throw fans off scent

The writer said Thurwell, Patrick Fairbank (George Costigan) and Mike Dryden (Mark Bonnar) had all been in the frame at one stage to be the elusive corrupt police officer.

In the end, he opted for DSU Ian Buckells (Nigel Boyle), whose appearances in the hit show went back to season one. Buckells was unveiled as ‘the last man standing’ in the season six finale on Sunday night after weeks of red herrings and clues.

Mercurio was speaking after it emerged that the final episode was watched by an average of 12.8m viewers, a record for the show. The BBC said it was the most watched episode of any drama since modern records began in 2002, excluding soaps.

Chatting to Craig Parkinson (Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan) during a post-finale episode of the Obsessed With… Line of Duty podcast on BBC Sounds, Mercurio said he wanted H to be someone who had been in the drama from the start.

He said: “You know we did introduce some characters late. Thurwell came in late, we went back to Fairbank, who appeared in season three, we had the Chief Constable (Dryden), who had obviously been there since season one, but then I don’t think he would have been a satisfying candidate because he’d been absent for so long. It would feel like we just brought him back in to pin it on him.

“Also, because I think that we’d been directing the audience towards a particular image of the kind of character that he would be – that H would be a criminal mastermind.. and we also wanted to make a different commentary on the way in which someone can do a lot of harm, without necessarily being a mastermind.”

Mercurio said he deliberately brought back old characters to throw viewers off the scent.

“Part of it was the process of going through the season six design, bringing Thurwell back, because he was always a loose end when he was mentioned in season three,” he said.

“We actually had a lot more dialogue about Thurwell in the interview that was then cut, so we got much more of a sense of who he was, rather like Jackie Lafferty’s murder. It was something that was always there to return to when we needed it. And it wasn’t until season six that it was the right time.”

Fans were surprised when Thurwell was introduced this season, after a brief mention in season three. Nesbitt himself didn’t appear in the show but his face was seen in AC-12 photographs, after it was revealed that he had been involved in the cover up of Lawrence Christopher’s racially motivated murder.

Thurwell was also the senior investigating officer into the death of social worker Oliver Stephens-Lloyd, who tried to blow the whistle on the child sex abuse scandal at Sands View children’s home. He was corrupt and later retired to Spain but when Spanish police tracked him down for AC-12, they found that both he and his wife had been murdered.

Many fans were convinced Thurwell wasn’t dead though and that it didn’t make sense to bring an actor of Nesbitt’s calibre into the show, just to have him bumped off. Other fans theorised that if a seventh series is commissioned, Nesbitt will return.

Asked if there would be another series, Mercurio replied: “Well, we’ll see about that.”

Meanwhile, Martin Compston, who plays DI Steve Arnott, revealed that he, Mercurio and his co-stars Enniskillen actor Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings) and Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming) are to get matching tattoos.

He said the foursome had made a pact that they would get "AC12million" tattoos if the show hit that milestone.