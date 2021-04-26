Line of Duty Ted’s ‘wee donkey’ and Jimmy Nesbitt’s re-appearance leave fans salivating for show finale

Line of Duty fans were left searching for clues last night after an expected debut from Northern Ireland actor James Nesbitt took a strange twist.

The penultimate episode saw a frustrated AC-12 watch on as Spanish authorities raided the house of retired bent copper Marcus Thurwell (Nesbitt).

Expectations were raised when a mugshot of Nesbitt was casually dropped into last week's episode.

But the blurry night raid footage appeared to show an anti-climax with his character’s body found on the floor, prompting a frenzy of online speculation. Some even speculated Nesbitt was one of the cops leading the raid.

Fans also continued to squirm at the reintroduction of DCI Patricia Carmichael to AC-12, with her passive aggressive put downs of ‘the gaffer’ Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) proving an injustice too far.

But, of course, no episode of the smash hit policing drama would be complete without an iconic Hastings quote – with the latest reaching biblical proportions.

After an emotionally shattering police interview with AC-12, the latest episode finally saw DCI Joanne Davidson behind bars.

With questions over whether she was controlled rather than corrupt, concerned viewers have now found themselves desperately worried.